Interim consolidated financial statement of Grigeo Group AB covering 12 months of 2025

Over 12 months of 2025, Grigeo Group AB company group (hereinafter – the Group), consisting of Grigeo Group AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipėda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA, Grigeo Paper Packaging UAB, Grigeo Tissue UAB, Grigeo Hygiene UAB, Huchtemeier Papier GmbH, Grigeo Tissue sp. z o.o and Energia Cieplna Niedomice sp. z o.o achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 246.6 million. It is by EUR 33.6 million more than over respective period of 2024.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 18.7 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 5.1 million less than in the same period in 2024.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 12 months of 2024, decreased by EUR 3.3 million and reached EUR 31.5 million.

The following table summarizes 12-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million 2025 2024 Change Revenue 246.6 213.0 16% EBITDA* 31.5 34.8 (9%) Profit before tax (EBT) 18.7 23.9 (22%)

*Calculations are disclosed in Note 17 of attached statements.

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo Group AB covering 12 months of 2025 (see attachments).

Tomas Jozonis

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 243 58 01

