Jenna Mattison to Adapt J.D. Barker's Bestselling Thriller 'A Caller's Game' as Feature Film

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Screenwriter and filmmaker Jenna Mattison has been tapped to write the feature film adaptation of A Caller’s Game, the heart-pounding thriller from New York Times and international bestselling author J.D. Barker. The announcement marks the latest high-profile adaptation for Mattison, who has established herself as one of the most sought-after adapters of bestselling literary properties. This marks the second collaboration between Barker and Mattison, most recently Mattison has been serving as creator and writer on THE GIMBLE FILES, a television series that was sold to Universal (UCP) based on a James Patterson novel co-authored with Barker.

Published in 2021 by Hampton Creek Press, A Caller’s Game has been praised as Die Hard meets Talk Radio. The novel centers on Jordan Briggs, a controversial satellite radio talk show host who has clawed her way to the top of the broadcast world at great personal cost. When a mysterious caller asks to play a game live on the air before her audience of millions, she agrees — unwittingly opening a door to her past. What begins as a drive-time stunt quickly turns deadly, as events long thought buried resurface and Jordan is forced to confront one inescapable truth: all decisions have consequences. The novel has been praised by New York Times bestselling authors Lisa Gardner, Richard Chizmar, and James Patterson, with Patterson calling Barker “one-of-a-kind” and comparing him to Stephen King, Lee Child, and John Sandford.

“Jordan Briggs has been living in my head for years, and I couldn’t be more excited to see her brought to life on screen,” said Barker. “Jenna Mattison has an extraordinary gift for adapting complex, high-stakes narratives — she understands what makes a thriller truly terrifying and what makes characters unforgettable. This is exactly the right pairing for this story, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

Mattison is no stranger to high-profile literary adaptations, having adapted two bestselling novels from CONFESSIONS OF A SHOPAHOLIC author Sophie Kinsella as well as James Patterson's Coast To Coast Murders. Her psychological thriller Haunted is currently in preproduction with Independent Spirit Award and Sundance-nominated director Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead). Her film The Sound, which she wrote, directed, and produced, was released theatrically through MGM’s Orion and Samuel Goldwyn. The Academy of Motion Pictures has inducted two of her produced feature scripts into its Core Collection Library.

J.D. Barker is the New York Times and international bestselling author of numerous novels, including Dracul and The Fourth Monkey. His books have been translated into two dozen languages, sold in more than 150 countries, and optioned for both film and television. He is currently collaborating with James Patterson. Barker resides in coastal New Hampshire with his wife, Dayna, and their daughter, Ember.

