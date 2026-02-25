Vishay Intertechnology Phototransistor Optocouplers Deliver Accuracy and Energy Efficiency for Industrial Applications

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of phototransistor optocouplers that combine a high and linear current transfer ratio (CTR) over temperature with a low forward current of 0.5 mA. Offering high temperature operation up to +125 °C in a choice of four packages — the DIL-4; long creepage LSOP-4; compact SOP-4; and half-pitch SSOP-4 — the Vishay Semiconductors VOx619A series is designed to deliver accuracy and energy efficiency in industrial applications.

Offering 50 % lower forward current than the previous-generation solution, the optocouplers released today reduce power consumption for more energy-efficient designs in micro mobility, industrial, energy metering, telecom, and consumer applications, in which they are optimized for signal transmission with galvanic and noise isolation in DC/DC converters, programmable controllers, and power supplies. They can also be used with devices that have limited current-driving capabilities, such as microcontrollers.

While CTR can drop to less than 50 % of the specified value at 25 °C for traditional optocouplers, it remains at > 75 % for the VOx619A series over its wide temperature range. This linear behavior ensures that signals are transmitted with high fidelity, which is crucial for applications requiring precise data handling. And while previous-generation solutions offered temperature ranges up to +110 °C — and traditional couplers are often only qualified to +85 °C — the extended temperature range of the VOx619A series guarantees reliable performance in extreme conditions.

VOx619A series devices feature an infrared emitting diode that is optically coupled to a phototransistor detector. Optocouplers in the DIL-4 and LSOP-4 packages offer a high maximum rated isolation voltage of 5000 VRMS and creepage and clearance distances of ≥ 7 mm and ≥ 8 mm, respectively. Devices in the SOP-4 and SSOP-4 provide more compact options to save board space, while offering voltage isolation of 3750 VRMS and creepage and clearance distances of ≥ 5 mm. The optocouplers are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Device Specification Table:

Part # VO619A VOL619A VOM619A VOS619A Package DIL-4 LSOP-4 SOP-4 SSOP-4 Creepage distance ≥ 7 mm ≥ 8 mm ≥ 5 mm V ISO 5000 V RMS 3750 V RMS Min. forward current 0.5 mA V CEO 80 V Operating temp. -55 °C to +125 °C

Samples and production quantities of the VOx619A series are available now, with lead times of eight weeks.

