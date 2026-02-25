Protein Industries Canada partners with nine companies to boost domestic food production and strengthen Canada’s food supply chain

Regina, SK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Protein Industries Canada announced the second cohort of companies participating in its Strengthening the Canadian Supply Chain Program: nine companies that span the value chain, focused on bringing their supply chains home to Canada and advancing the country’s value-added opportunity.

This initiative builds on Protein Industries Canada’s efforts to increase domestic food and ingredient processing as a key market for Canadian crops. By working with companies to Make It Here, Protein Industries Canada is driving increased food production and value-added agriculture in Canada—critical factors for strengthening Canada’s supply chain and economy.

“The Government of Canada is committed to shifting Canada’s economy from reliance to resilience—building strength at home and reinforcing the supply chains that secure our prosperity,” said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. “Through Protein Industries Canada, one of Canada’s Global Innovation Clusters, our government is investing in innovation to support a strong and prosperous agri-food sector. This investment will enable Canadian companies to create good career opportunities, drive economic growth, support sustainable domestic production and ensure our food systems remain resilient in the face of global pressures. Together, we are strengthening Canada’s strategic autonomy and food security, while advancing our shared priorities for a secure and prosperous future.”

“These nine projects, whether they're working with grains, pulses or other commodities, will create high quality jobs in Canada, drive long term economic stability, enhance food security, and position our country as a global leader in sustainable protein solutions. Through product diversification, expanded processing capacity, and helping companies scale, this investment strengthens Canada’s plant-protein sector and creates value for producers and processors, enabling them to compete and thrive in a challenging economic climate,” said the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

Launched in response to current geopolitical sensitivities, the Strengthening the Canadian Supply Chain program helps support Canadian companies to navigate changes in global trade relationships. It provides an opportunity for companies to highlight how, by Making It Here, Canada can provide families in Canada and around the world with a wide variety of nutritious, delicious products.

“Canada’s opportunity lies in its food and ingredient sector. We have an abundance of crops and innovative companies; what’s left to do is move toward making those crops into ingredients and food on Canadian soil,” Protein Industries Canada CEO Tyler Groeneveld said. “If we pivot toward making more food and ingredients here in Canada, we can seize more value for Canadians—creating a stronger economy while providing families with more food options.”

The nine companies taking part in the second project span the value chain and are located from British Columbia through to Quebec. Examples of their projects include the following:

1847 Stone Milling, in Ontario, is focused on developing and commercializing a Canadian-grown, high-protein Atta flour. Due to its specialized processing method, Atta flour is largely an imported product in Canada; this project will provide a growing market in Canada with a domestic alternative, while supporting local grain producers.

Farmery Estate Brewing Company, based in Manitoba, will upcycle brewer’s spent grain into a protein-rich beverage base and protein ingredient. By developing a sustainable, Canadian-made protein product and reducing brewing waste, the company will strengthen its rural economy, create local jobs and position Canada as a leader in upcycled protein innovation.

Grazy, based in Quebec, is reformulating their frozen dessert and beverage lines using Canadian-sourced pea and fava bean protein. By transitioning to all-Canadian plant protein sourcing and improve clean-label offerings, they will strengthen domestic supply chains, mitigate trade risks, and enhance product competitiveness.

A total of $1.7 million has been invested into the nine projects, with Protein Industries Canada committing $1.3 million and the companies committing the remainder. Information about each of the companies and their projects is available in the attached backgrounder.

The third cohort of the Strengthening the Canadian Supply Chain program is currently open for submissions, closing on April 30,2026. More information, including how to apply, is available here.

Protein Industries Canada is one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters. These projects are part of Protein Industries Canada’s broader effort to support domestic innovation and drive forward The Road to $25 Billion—a national vision to grow Canada’s plant-based food, feed, and ingredient sector into a $25 billion industry and make Canada the leading provider of plant-based ingredients. This work toward a $25 billion industry builds on industry's efforts to Make It Here, a Protein Industries Canada effort to help bring more value and opportunity to Canada's crops, food sector and families across the country.

