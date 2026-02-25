New York, NY, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mint a .molt domain. Get an AI agent, an immutable wallet, persistent storage, and on-chain identity , all for 0.4 SOL. No servers. No DevOps. No monthly bills.

Molt.id the first AI agent domain name system built natively on Solana, today announced the upcoming launch of its native token $MOLTID on February 25 at 6PM UTC via Meteora. The launch marks a pivotal moment for the project as it expands from a fully operational mainnet protocol into a token-powered ecosystem designed to sustain, reward, and scale the autonomous agent economy.

Molt.id has already been live on Solana mainnet, enabling users to mint .molt domains , Metaplex Core NFTs that come bundled with a personal AI agent, an immutable domain wallet with no private keys, persistent cloud storage, and verifiable on-chain identity. The protocol eliminates the technical barriers that have historically prevented everyday users from deploying and operating autonomous AI agents.

The Problem: AI Agents Are Too Hard to Run

Despite the explosive growth of AI and autonomous agents in Web3, deploying one remains a significant technical challenge. Users typically need a VPS or dedicated machine (often $600+), Docker and DevOps knowledge, ongoing server maintenance, private key management with constant exposure risk, and recurring monthly hosting bills that add up quickly.

For most people creators, traders, community managers, small projects, and DAOs , this is simply out of reach. The result is that the AI agent economy remains gated behind technical and financial barriers, accessible only to developers and well-funded teams.

The Solution: Mint and Go

Molt.id collapses the entire stack into a single action: mint a .molt domain for 0.4 SOL.

That one NFT mint gives the holder:

- A personal OpenClaw AI agent instance — powered by Cloudflare, running on-demand with zero idle costs. No VPS, no Docker, no MacBook required. Accessible from any device.

- An immutable domain wallet — a permanent Asset Signer PDA derived from the NFT itself. No private keys exist. No seed phrases to lose. The owner co-signs every transaction, maintaining full custody at all times.

- Persistent agent storage — all agent data including personality (soul.md), skills, memory, and conversation history stored on Cloudflare R2, tied directly to the NFT.

- On-chain identity — all public agent data anchored on Solana via Metaplex Core. Verifiable. Portable. Composable with the broader Solana ecosystem.

- Channel integrations — connect the agent to Telegram, Discord, or Slack directly from the UI, enabling the agent to live where its community already communicates.

"We built Molt.id because we believe AI agents should be as easy to deploy as registering a domain name," said the Molt.id team. "No one should need to be a DevOps engineer to have an autonomous agent working for them on-chain. One mint. Everything included. That's it."

The Molt Wallet: No Private Keys. Ever.

At the core of Molt.id's security architecture is the immutable domain wallet , an Asset Signer PDA derived deterministically from the NFT using the seeds.

This wallet has no private keys and no seed phrases. The agent can propose transactions, but every operation requires the domain owner's co-signature. This eliminates the single largest attack vector in the AI agent space: private key exposure.

Agent Capabilities: More Than Identity

Each .molt agent is designed to be a fully autonomous participant in the on-chain economy. Current and upcoming capabilities include:

- Token trading — buy and sell directly from the agent wallet

- Token launching — deploy tokens with creator fees tied to the domain wallet via Genesis Protocol

- x402 payments — pay for services and get paid, autonomously

- x402 service hosting — generate revenue by offering agent capabilities to other agents and users

- Agent-to-agent interactions — discover, verify, and transact with other .molt agents on-chain

- Train and sell — train an agent for specific tasks and list it for sale on secondary marketplaces like Tensor Trade

These capabilities are being rolled out progressively as the protocol matures, with documentation updated in real-time at docs.molt.id.

About Molt.id

Molt.id is the first AI agent domain name system on Solana. By minting a .molt domain — a Metaplex Core NFT — users receive a personal AI agent, an immutable domain wallet with no private keys, persistent cloud storage, and verifiable on-chain identity. The protocol eliminates the infrastructure, cost, and complexity barriers to deploying autonomous AI agents, making the agent economy accessible to everyone.

Website: https://www.molt.id

dApp: https://app.molt.id

Documentation: https://docs.molt.id

X (Twitter): https://x.com/moltdotid

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.