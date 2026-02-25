Brian T. Franco Discusses The Great Wealth Transfer On Fox 5 San Diego As Trillions In Business Value Prepare To Change Hands

Newport Beach, CA, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Brian T. Franco appeared live on Fox 5 San Diego to address one of the most significant economic shifts facing business owners today: the Great Wealth Transfer.

Franco, Founder and CEO of Meritage Partners and author of Inevitable Exit, has guided more than $2 billion in business sales and advises founders on mergers, acquisitions, capital advisory, and strategic exit planning.

During the segment, Franco explained that trillions of dollars in privately held business value are expected to transfer over the next decade, largely driven by retiring baby boomer owners.

“The great wealth transfer refers to the trillions of dollars in business value that will transfer over the next decade,” Franco said. “Those that are preparing for their exit are building enterprise value. Those that are not may be carrying more risk than they realize.”

Engineering The Outcome

Franco emphasized that many founders focus heavily on income and daily operations while neglecting the long term outcome of their business.

“Are you going to exit on your terms through an engineered program, or are you going to exit on someone else’s terms?” he asked viewers.

He shared a personal example from his own family, explaining how his father’s business declined as his health deteriorated. Without preparation or advisory guidance, the company ultimately closed. Today, Franco noted, that business would have been worth approximately $35 million.

The lesson, he said, is that preparation creates options.









What Buyers Are Looking For

For entrepreneurs considering a sale to public companies or institutional investors, Franco outlined three core drivers that significantly influence valuation:

• Predictable revenue

• Leadership depth

• Systems that support transferability

Collectively, these factors create a compelling and investable opportunity in the marketplace.

Franco explained that many business owners make the mistake of centering relationships, operations, and decision making around themselves. When the founder is removed, the business often struggles. Transferability requires leadership infrastructure, management depth, and scalable systems.

From Income To Generational Wealth

Franco’s book, Inevitable Exit, explores the difference between earning income and building enterprise value that can create life changing, generational wealth.

“I want readers to have options,” Franco shared. “This book is a playbook. It gives them the power to continue their legacy at whatever capacity they choose.”

Business owners can learn more and access additional resources at InevitableExit.com.



