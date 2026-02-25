AIMS Recognized with Annual Trading Excellence Award 2025 at FX Top Expo Wuhan Trading Technology Summit

WUHAN, China, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIMS, a leading global financial brokerage, has been named the winner of the Annual Trading Excellence Award for 2025 at the FXTop Expo Wuhan Trading Technology Summit. The summit is a premier gathering for professionals in trading technology, fintech innovation, and financial market development.

AIMS, winner of the Annual Trading Excellence Award for 2025 at the FXTop Expo Wuhan Trading Technology Summit.

The FXTop Expo Wuhan Trading Technology Summit brings together prominent financial institutions, global brokerage firms, digital asset providers, regulatory specialists, and fintech innovators. The event serves as a key platform for industry leaders to exchange insights, showcase technological advancements, and discuss the evolving landscape of global trading markets.

The award was presented following a rigorous, multi-dimensional evaluation process assessing regulatory compliance, technological infrastructure, market reputation, and overall service quality. This recognition underscores AIMS’ growing industry influence and reflects the strong trust it has earned from clients and partners worldwide.

Commenting on the achievement, Aaron Chang, CEO of AIMS, said:

“This award is a strong affirmation of AIMS’ long-term commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation. In an increasingly complex and fast-moving market environment, our focus remains on delivering reliable execution, transparent systems, and real value to our clients. We are honored to be recognized by industry peers and remain dedicated to continuously raising the standards of trading technology and service.”

The Annual Trading Excellence Award highlights AIMS’ unwavering commitment to delivering superior trading execution and an exceptional client experience. Beyond platform performance, AIMS continues to invest heavily in advanced trading technologies, professional-grade trading tools, timely market intelligence, and robust risk management frameworks—ensuring a streamlined, transparent, and dependable trading environment for its global trading community.

Looking ahead, AIMS remains focused on building a safer, more efficient, and more transparent trading ecosystem, empowering traders to achieve sustainable growth amid evolving market conditions.

AIMS extends its sincere appreciation to all clients and partners for their continued trust and support.

AIMS — Making Trading More Trustworthy.

Accelerating your trading experience to the next level.

About AIMS

AIMS is a brand with an 11-year industry heritage and a trusted financial broker for institutional and individual traders worldwide. With a global presence spanning more than 21 countries and regions, the is renowned for its high-performance trading platforms, highly competitive spreads, and client-centric service philosophy, continuously driving development and innovation in the global trading industry.

Press Inquiries

Benson Low

media [at] aimsfx.com

https://aimsfx.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=wk7Mo8ippYk