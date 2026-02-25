COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 260/2026

Tvis, 25 February 2026

TCM Group announces financial outlook for 2026.

Looking ahead to 2026, we believe there is a good reason to expect moderately positive development in the markets in which TCM Group operates. Consumer confidence appears to be gradually improving, albeit from a very low level, and sales in the housing sector remain strong, although consumers continue to be wary of making big investments and thus only modest growth is expected in the B2C segment of the kitchen market. The B2B market is showing some signs of improving, but will most likely stay well below historical levels. The market for larger building projects is expected to benefit from lower interest rates feeding through to increased housing construction activity.

In 2026, we will fully integrate Celebert ApS into our operations, maximise the value of our new lacquering facility and initiate the roll-out of our new ERP platform. Together with our strong market positions and proven brands, we believe the 2026 initiative will position TCM Group well for continued profitable growth.

Our priorities for 2026 include gaining further market share in the B2C segment and in the B2B2C elements of the B2B segment, driving ongoing operational efficiencies across our factories and sustaining our leadership in sustainability. We will remain agile and responsive to market developments while staying true to our long-term strategic direction.

Based on the above, we expect the following key figures for full-year 2026:

TCM Group estimates revenue for the financial year 2026 to be in the range DKK 1,400-1,500 million.

Adjusted EBITA* for 2026 is estimated to be in the range DKK 120-140 million (* EBITA excluding non-recurring items.)

TCM Group has decided to guide on adjusted EBITA going forward, as we believe this figure better reflects the underlying profitability of the business.

For further information please contact:

Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

IR Contact – ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group A/S

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third-largest kitchen manufacturer, with headquarters in Denmark and selling through approxmately 220 points of sale across Scandinavia. The majority of our business is concentrated in Denmark, with Norway the primary export market. The product offering includes kitchens, bathroom furniture and storage solutions. Manufacturing is largely carried out in-house at four manufacturing sites located in Tvis and Aulum (in the western part of Denmark). TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy in which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline, AUBO and private label. Combined, the brands cover the entire price spectrum. Products are mainly marketed through a network of franchise stores and independent kitchen retailers. In addition, TCM Group serves as a supplier of certain goods sold by Celebert, a business fully owned by TCM Group. Celebert operates primarily as an e-commerce business under the brands Kitchn.dk, Billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Wood, but also has three exhibition showrooms through which design services are provided and customer orders are processed.

This interim report contains statements relating to the future, including statements regarding TCM Group’s future operating results, financial position, cash flows, business strategy and plans for the future. The statements are based on Management’s reasonable expectations and forecasts at the time of the disclosure of the report. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and a number of different factors, many of which are beyond TCM Group’s control, could mean that actual performance and actual results will differ significantly from the expectations expressed in this interim report. Without being exhaustive, such factors comprise general economic and commercial factors, including market and competitive matters, supplier issues and financial issues.

Attachment