February 25, 2026, 18.40 EET
The 2025 Annual Report of the Bank of Åland Plc has been published
The Annual Report for 2025 of the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) was published today in Swedish and English. The Compensation Report and the Capital and Risk Management Report were published as separate documents at the same time.
The financial reports in Swedish are being published in compliance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with ESEF requirements, the primary portions of the consolidated financial statements have been marked up with XBRL tags.
The authorised public accounting company KPMG Oy has provided an independent auditors’ affidavit of reasonable assurance about the Bank of Åland Plc’s ESEF financial statements.
The Annual Report, the Compensation Report and the Capital and Risk management Report are available for downloading from our website:
Annual Report
https://assets.alandsbanken.com/pdf/arsredovisn2025en.pdf
Compensation Report
https://assets.alandsbanken.com/pdf/result/ersattningsrapport2025en.pdf
Capital and Risk Management Report
https://assets.alandsbanken.com/pdf/result/capital-and-risk-management-report_2025en.xlsx
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland, tel +358 40 512 7505
