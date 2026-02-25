Ayvens announces the publication of its financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025

Ayvens' 2025 Financial statements are available on Ayvens' corporate website (www.ayvens.com) in the Investors section under “Financial Results”. The financial information presented for the financial year ending 31 December 2025 was approved by the Board of Directors on 5 February 2026 under the chairmanship of Pierre Palmieri and has been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted in the European Union and applicable at that date. The audit procedures carried out on the consolidated annual financial statements are in progress.

About Ayvens Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We’ve been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. With more than 13,000 employees across 41 countries, 3.2 million vehicles and the world’s largest multi-brand EV fleet, we are in a unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.



