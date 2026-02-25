Deadline Alert: Richtech Robotics Inc. (RR) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming April 3, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Richtech Robotics Inc. (“Richtech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RR) securities between January 27, 2026 and 12:00 PM EST on January 29, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On January 27, 2026, Richtech announced a “collaboration” with Microsoft’s AI Co-Innovation Labs to “jointly develop and deploy agentic artificial intelligence capabilities in real-world robotic systems.” On this news, Richtech’s stock prices increased by 44.6%.

On January 29, 2026, at 12:00 PM EST, Hunterbrook Media published an article stating that, according to Microsoft, the so-called collaboration with Richtech “was a ‘standard’ customer program with ‘no commercial element.’” Further, “[t]his comes after Richtech missed its 10-K deadline, hampering its ability to raise money through at-the-market offerings.”

On this news, Richtech’s stock price fell $1.06, or 20.9%, to close at $4.02 per share on January 29, 2026, thereby injuring investors.



What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Richtech claimed that it had a collaborative and commercial relationship with Microsoft when it did not; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Richtech securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 3, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

