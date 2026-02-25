Ilkka Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, 25 February 2026 at 07:00 p.m. EET
Ilkka Oyj: Acquisition of own shares on 25 February 2026
|Date
|25 February 2026
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share trading code
|ILKKA2 FH
|Amount, shares
|1,547
|Average price/share (EUR)
|4.2548
|Total cost (EUR)
|6,582.18
After the acquisitions Ilkka Oyj holds a total of 91,855 treasury shares.
On behalf of Ilkka Oyj
Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch
Antti Väliaho Jonathan Nyberg
