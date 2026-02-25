Ilkka Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, 25 February 2026 at 07:00 p.m. EET

Ilkka Oyj: Acquisition of own shares on 25 February 2026

Date 25 February 2026 Exchange transaction Buy Share trading code ILKKA2 FH Amount, shares 1,547 Average price/share (EUR) 4.2548 Total cost (EUR) 6,582.18

After the acquisitions Ilkka Oyj holds a total of 91,855 treasury shares.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch





Antti Väliaho Jonathan Nyberg

For more information, please contact:

Seija Peitso, CFO, Ilkka Oyj

seija.peitso@ilkka.com

Ilkka Oyj company description

Attachment