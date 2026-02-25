Ilkka Oyj: Acquisition of own shares on 25 February 2026

 | Source: Ilkka Oyj Ilkka Oyj

Ilkka Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, 25 February 2026 at 07:00 p.m. EET

Ilkka Oyj: Acquisition of own shares on 25 February 2026

Date25 February 2026 
Exchange transactionBuy 
Share trading codeILKKA2 FH 
Amount, shares1,547 
Average price/share (EUR)4.2548 
Total cost (EUR)6,582.18 

After the acquisitions Ilkka Oyj holds a total of  91,855 treasury shares.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch

Antti Väliaho                       Jonathan Nyberg

For more information, please contact:
Seija Peitso, CFO, Ilkka Oyj
seija.peitso@ilkka.com

Ilkka Oyj company description

Attachment


Attachments

ILKKA2.HE_20260225
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading