IBA – TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, February 25, 2026 06:00 PM

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Applications), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on February 13, 2026.

In its notification, Premier Miton Group plc indicated that following an acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights, the 4% threshold has been crossed downwards by Premier Fund Managers Ltd, a controlled undertaking of Premier Miton Group plc on February 10, 2026.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, and downward crossing of the threshold

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, and downward crossing of the threshold Notification by: A parent company or controlling person

A parent company or controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement:





Name Address (for legal entities) Premier Fund Managers Ltd (100% owned by Premier Miton Group plc) Eastgate Court, High Street, Guildford, GU1 3DE, United Kingdom Premier Miton Group plc Eastgate Court, High Street, Guildford, GU1 3DE, United Kingdom

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 10-02-2026

10-02-2026 Threshold crossed (in %): 4%

4% Denominator: 40,514,366

40,514,366 Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)





A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked

to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Premier Miton Group plc 0 0 0 0 0 Premier Fund Managers Ltd (100% owned by Premier Miton Group plc) 0 1,609,960 0 3.97% 0 Subtotal 0 1,609,960 0 3.97% 0 TOTAL 1,609,960 0 3.97% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%









TOTAL (A & B)



# of voting rights



% of voting rights 1,609,960 3.97%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Premier Fund Managers Ltd





