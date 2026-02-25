INFORMATION RELATING TO THE FINANCIAL CONDITIONS OF THE DEPARTURE

OF MR. JEAN-CLAUDE BASSIEN

Publication carried out in accordance with the recommendations of the Afep-Medef corporate governance code

At its meeting on February 25, 2026, Nexity's Board of Directors, on the recommendation of its Compensation and Appointments Committee, set the conditions for the departure of Mr. Jean-Claude Bassien, Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

The departure of Mr. Jean-Claude Bassien from his position as Deputy Chief Executive Officer will take effect at the end of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on May 21, 2026.

The financial conditions of his departure are detailed below:

Fixed remuneration paid in respect of the 2026 financial year

The fixed remuneration to be paid to Mr. Jean-Claude Bassien for the 2026 financial year shall amount to €500,000 gross per year, prorated to the period of effective performance of his duties as Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Variable remuneration for the 2026 financial year

The target annual variable remuneration of Mr. Jean-Claude Bassien for the 2026 financial year is set at €400,000 gross, prorated to the period of effective performance of his duties as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and subject to the Board of Directors' determination that the performance conditions have been met.

It will only be paid subject to approval by the general meeting convened to approve the financial statements for the 2026 financial year.

Performance share plans not yet vested

Mr. Jean-Claude Bassien’s departure will occur prior to the vesting date of the performance shares granted under the various plans. As the presence condition set out in these plans will no longer be satisfied, the rights granted to Mr. Jean-Claude Bassien thereunder will lapse.

Severance indemnity

Given that Mr. Jean-Claude Bassien’s departure occurs in the context of a resignation, the conditions triggering entitlement to a severance indemnity are not satisfied. Consequently, no severance indemnity shall be paid to Mr. Jean-Claude Bassien.

Non-competition commitment

The Board of Directors, upon the recommendation of its Compensation and Appointments Committee, has decided that the Company:

avails itself of the twelve (12) month non-compete commitment entered into for the benefit of the Company by Mr. Jean-Claude Bassien;





will avail itself, subject to the approval of the General Meeting on May 21, 2026, of the non-compete commitment of twelve (12) additional months entered into by Mr. Jean-Claude Bassien.





In return for this non-compete commitment, the Company will grant Mr. Jean-Claude Bassien an indemnity corresponding, for each year of commitment, to one-half of the average annual gross remuneration (fixed remuneration and annual variable remuneration) paid by the Company during the 2024 and 2025 financial years, i.e., an amount of €390,500 per year of commitment. For each year, the indemnity will be payable in twelve monthly instalments.

Benefits in kind

Mr. Jean-Claude Bassien will continue to benefit from the benefits in kind (company car) that have been allocated to him until the effective termination of his duties.

