In New Book “Lift,” Amy Summers Makes the Case for Human-Focused Mentorship in the AI Era

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence and automation continue to reshape the modern workplace, leadership strategist Amy Summers , founder of the virtual mentorship platform INICIVOX , says human-focused mentorship is no longer optional but essential.

Her new book, “ Lift: 10 Mentorship Touchpoints to Empower Your Team and Accelerate Your Career ” ( Page Two ), released today, outlines a practical framework for integrating relationship-based leadership into the daily workflow of modern organizations.





Across industries, entry-level roles have narrowed, remote work has reduced proximity, while learning and performance feedback increasingly flows through digital dashboards. Summers points out that as productivity has increased, early career development and leadership modeling have not always kept pace.

“Technology can streamline tasks, but it cannot replace the learning that happens in human relationships,” said Summers. “Careers accelerate when someone takes time to offer context, perspective and real-time feedback. And organizations perform better when that kind of leadership is practiced consistently across teams.”





In “Lift,” Summers introduces 10 mentorship touchpoints designed to help leaders build consistent, intentional connections with their teams. Rather than presenting mentorship as a formal program or added responsibility, the book positions it as a leadership discipline embedded in everyday interactions. The touchpoints are structured to fit into existing workflows, allowing leaders to practice mentorship as a natural part of their leadership style instead of waiting for formal reviews or milestone conversations.

The framework is grounded in Summers’ experience launching and advising more than 50 early-career professionals through her public relations agency, Pitch Publicity , as well as insights drawn from interviews conducted on her podcast, “ Pitch Live with Amy Summers ,” and her award-winning mentorship sessions delivered through INICIVOX .

The book defines mentorship not as hierarchy but as a shared commitment to potential, trust and professional growth that is mutually beneficial to the mentor and mentee. Summers emphasizes that professionals require guidance at multiple stages of their careers, particularly during transitions into leadership roles where technical skills alone are insufficient.





“We need human touchpoints throughout our careers,” said Summers. “Not just at the beginning, and not only during performance reviews. Consistent, human-focused mentorship helps people build confidence, resilience, and communication skills that cannot be replicated by technology.”

“Lift” addresses a cross-generational challenge: younger employees seeking direction and feedback, midcareer managers unprepared to develop talent and organizations facing leadership pipeline gaps. The book presents mentorship as a scalable leadership practice that strengthens retention, engagement and long-term organizational health.

Summers’ work through INICIVOX focuses on bridging gaps between academic preparation, early career experience, and leadership readiness. She regularly speaks at corporations, universities and industry conferences on workplace communication, mentorship-driven leadership and relationship-centered management.





“Lift: 10 Mentorship Touchpoints to Empower Your Team and Accelerate Your Career” has earned advance endorsements from leaders across education, media and corporate sectors who specialize in talent development, leadership strategy, and workplace communication. It is available beginning today wherever books are sold online, including Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Books-A-Million , Porchlight , Indigo and Bookshop , as well as on Kindle and Audible formats. Summers is available for media interviews and speaking engagements on mentorship, leadership development, and human-centered workplace communication. To learn more about “Lift” and Summers’ work in mentorship-driven leadership, visit: https://lifttolead.com .



