The Integrated Healthcare Association Recognizes California Provider Organizations for Medicare Advantage Performance

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) today announced top-performing provider organizations and those demonstrating the greatest year-over-year improvement through its Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) Medicare Advantage program.

The AMP Medicare Advantage program collects performance data on 175 provider organizations, measuring everyone by the same standards and evaluating them against national performance benchmarks. The program mirrors the measures and methodologies that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) uses for its Star Ratings system, determining provider stars against the same national cut points that CMS uses to evaluate health plans for a subset of the Medicare Advantage Star Ratings measures. All providers’ star ratings are publicly reported by the State of California’s Office of the Patient Advocate. The AMP program’s annual recognitions provide tangible evidence of select provider organizations’ hard work and stand-out performance in the national landscape.

The AMP Medicare Advantage results for Measurement Year 2024 reflect meaningful progress across several key quality measures. California providers demonstrated high performance against national benchmarks in colorectal cancer screening, osteoporosis management in women who had a fracture, and statin therapy for patients with cardiovascular disease. The momentum extended to overall performance as well. The number of providers earning a Most Improved recognition grew by more than 80% compared to the prior year, with each honoree improving their overall Medicare Stars score by at least half a star year-over-year.

“By intentionally aligning with CMS Star Ratings, we’re enabling California providers to shine against national standards, and creating shared accountability between health plans and provider organizations that drives real quality improvement,” says Dolores Yanagihara, MPH, AMP General Manager. “The honorees’ achievements are a testament to what’s possible when health plans and providers are working toward the same goals.”

AMP Medicare Advantage 5 and 4.5 Star Recognition

Providers recognized in this category earned an overall Medicare Advantage Star rating of 5 or 4.5 stars based on national benchmarks established by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for a subset of the Medicare Advantage Star Ratings measures.

The MY 2024 5 Star recipients are:

Kaiser Permanente Northern California Permanente Medical Group Redwood City Medical Center South San Francisco Medical Center



The MY 2024 4.5 Star recipients are:

AMVI Medical Group

Cedars-Sinai Health Associates

Cedars-Sinai Medical Group

Desert Oasis Healthcare

Edinger Medical Group

Kaiser Permanente Northern California Permanente Medical Group Diablo/Antioch Medical Centers Fremont/San Leandro Medical Centers Fresno Medical Center Modesto/Manteca/Stockton Medical Centers Oakland/Richmond Medical Centers Roseville/Sacramento Medical Centers San Francisco Medical Center San Jose Medical Center San Rafael Medical Center Santa Clara Medical Center Santa Rosa Medical Center South Sacramento Medical Center Vallejo/Vacaville Medical Centers



Kaiser Permanente Southern California Permanente Medical Group Baldwin Park Orange County Riverside San Diego Woodland Hills





AMP Medicare Advantage Most Improved

Providers recognized in this category improved by at least half a star in their overall Medicare Stars score for MY 2024 compared to the overall score for MY 2023. The number of provider organizations earning a Most Improved recognition nearly doubled in MY 2024, increasing from 16 to 29 provider organizations.

The MY 2024 Most Improved honorees are:

All Care IPA

AMVI Medical Group

Cedars-Sinai Medical Group

Citrus Valley Physicians Group

Community Care IPA

Desert Oasis Healthcare

Dignity Health Medical Network - Ventura

Family Healthcare Network

Health Care L.A., IPA

Kaiser Permanente Northern California Permanente Medical Group - Redwood City Medical Center

Lakeside Medical Organization

Mercy Medical Group/Dignity Health Medical Foundation

Mission Heritage Medical Group

My Family Medical Group

Noble AMA IPA

Optum Care Network - Monarch

Optum Care Network - North County SD

Physicians Choice Medical Group of San Luis Obispo

Physicians Choice Medical Group of Santa Maria

Physicians Medical Group of San Jose

Providence Affiliated Physicians, St Mary

Riverside Medical Clinic

Sansum Medical Group Santa Barbara

Santa Clara County IPA (SCCIPA)

Seoul Medical Group

Sutter Gould Medical Foundation - Gould Medical Group

UCLA Medical Group - Santa Monica Bay Physicians

Visalia Medical Clinic, an affiliate of Kaweah Delta Medical Foundation

Woodland Clinic Medical Group

