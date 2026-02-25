Wedbush Appoints Matthew Parker as Senior Vice President, Investments in Santa Rosa, CA





PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush Securities, a diversified financial services firm, proudly announces the appointment of Matthew Parker as Senior Vice President of Investments, serving clients across the greater Bay Area from its Santa Rosa, CA office. This appointment strengthens Wedbush's roster of seasoned investment professionals and reinforces the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional service to clients across Northern California.

With more than a decade of experience, including roles at Merrill Lynch, VALIC, and Waddell & Reed, Parker has guided individuals, entrepreneurs, and senior-level professionals through portfolio construction, equity compensation planning, and concentrated stock management. He has geared his career toward a technical, scenario-based planning approach, helping clients navigate business transitions and build long-term wealth.

“Today’s clients need planning that keeps pace with how they earn, build, and deploy wealth,” says Parker. “The platform and resources here at Wedbush give me the depth to design customized strategies and deliver forward-looking guidance. I’m excited to join a firm that supports independent advice and puts long-term client outcomes at the center of every decision.”

“Matt’s appointment reflects our continued investment in specialized advisory talent,” added Chris Mone, Executive Vice President, Head of Wealth Management. “His track record serving innovation-driven professionals, combined with his precision and forward-thinking planning approach, is exactly what it takes to serve clients competing in today's complex and fast-moving markets."

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush is widely known for providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Pasadena, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

