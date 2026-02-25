Curaechoice and Fast Pace Health Partner to Expand Affordable Healthcare Access Across Multiple States

Birmingham, ALABAMA, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curaechoice, the nation’s #1 leader in No-Cost Benefits Optimization, has partnered with the Fast Pace Health family of companies (Fast Pace Health), one of the largest urgent care providers in the U.S., operating more than 300 clinics across Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

The partnership expands Curaechoice’s mission to eliminate financial barriers to care by connecting members with Fast Pace Health to receive covered services across its broad network of clinics. Curaechoice members also have access to pharmacy, dental and vision services at no cost, reinforcing the program’s commitment to delivering comprehensive, zero-out-of-pocket healthcare.

“This partnership helps ensure that every Curaechoice member—no matter where they live—can receive quality care without the burden of cost,” said Harsha Hatti, CEO of Curaechoice. “Together with Fast Pace Health’s wide network and patient-focused approach, we’re breaking down barriers that have long kept individuals and families from seeking the care they need.”

“At Fast Pace Health, we’re dedicated to expanding access and making high-quality healthcare available to every resident of every community we serve,” said Jason Hafner, COO of Fast Pace Health. “Partnering with Curaechoice creates a pathway where cost no longer stands between Curaechoice members and the care they deserve. In today’s economy, that access is more important than ever.”

“This partnership is a win for families in small towns as much as those in big cities,” continued Hafner. “Together, we’re ensuring every Curaechoice member—regardless of zip code—can walk into one of our clinics and know they’ll receive covered services promptly, from our team of compassionate providers, at $0 out-of-pocket cost.”

Through this collaboration, Curaechoice members gain greater access to covered services like Urgent Care, Primary Care, Behavioral Health, Telehealth and Occupational Health through the Fast Pace Health’s service offerings—benefiting not only those in metropolitan areas but also families in rural communities where quality care has often been harder to reach.

About Fast Pace Health (www.fastpacehealth.com)

Fast Pace Health is one of the nation’s leading providers of Urgent Care services. Currently, Fast Pace Health operates more than 300 clinics across eight states, focusing not only on Urgent Care, but other complimentary services like Primary Care, Behavioral Health, Occupational Health and more. Its mission is to make affordable, high-quality healthcare accessible to all communities—urban and rural alike.

About Curaechoice (www.curaechoice.com)

Curaechoice is the nation’s #1 leader in No-Cost Benefits Optimization, partnering with self-insured employers to provide comprehensive $0-cost healthcare—including Medical, Pharmacy, Dental, and Vision—to employees and their families. Through its patented health-technology platform, Curaechoice eliminates copays, deductibles, and co-insurance, helping members keep more of their paychecks while accessing the care they need and deserve.

Press Inquiries

Media contact:

media [at] curaechoice.com

800-646-9823