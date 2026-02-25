Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Warns State of the Union Is Disconnected from Small Business Reality

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night’s State of the Union address focused heavily on economic momentum, stock market performance, energy policy, immigration enforcement, and tariffs. While President Trump emphasized record market highs and economic resilience, recent polling among Hispanic business owners suggests a widening gap between macroeconomic indicators and kitchen-table reality. According to the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC)’s most recent survey of 1,354 Hispanic business owners nationwide, nearly 70% cite cost of living as the top issue facing the country, 66.91% say they do not feel represented at the federal level and 41.65% believe the economy is getting worse.

Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:

“What ultimately matters in politics is how people feel. The polling is clear. From January 2025 through December, we have seen a measurable drop in confidence among Hispanic business owners, particularly on the issues that drove this election: affordability, the broader economy, energy policy, immigration, and tariffs. Approval levels today are as low as they were in the immediate aftermath of January 6. That should concern both parties heading into November.”

Palomarez continued:

“The President is correct when he says, ‘The stock market has set all-time record highs since the election – boosting pensions, 401(k)s and retirement accounts for millions of Americans.’ While roughly 6 in 10 Americans have some exposure to the stock market, the overwhelming majority of stock wealth is owned by the top 10% of households. This means that for millions of working families and small business owners, rising daily costs outweigh portfolio gains.”

Recent USHBC polling shows that 69.72% of Hispanic business owners identify cost of living as the country’s most pressing issue. At the same time, US importers and manufacturers are facing unprecedented tariff-related cost pressures. While the Administration has doubled down on its trade posture, those costs do not disappear. They move through the supply chain and ultimately land at the final touchpoint – the consumer. Small businesses are forced to make impossible decisions: absorb higher import costs and risk insolvency, reduce workforce investment, or pass price increases along to customers.

The USHBC supports policies that strengthen domestic manufacturing, secure supply chains, reinforce America’s position as a global energy leader, and advance immigration solutions that recognize the essential, hardworking contributions fueling key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and hospitality. With 72.6% of Hispanic business owners planning to vote in the midterms, the message from Main Street is clear: growth must be felt beyond Wall Street.

The USHBC urges policymakers on both sides of the aisle to focus on affordability, supply chain stability, consumer confidence, and sensible immigration reform with responsible execution. Ultimately, electability will hinge not on Beltway infighting over nuance, but on whether American families feel financially secure.

About the USHBC

Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

