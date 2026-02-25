Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Litigation: Hagens Berman Alerts Corcept (CORT) Investors to Securities Class Action and April 21 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman is notifying investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT) and certain of its top executives. The lawsuit, Allegheny County Employees' Retirement System v. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, No. 26-cv-01525 (N.D. Cal.), seeks to recover losses for investors who purchased CORT common stock between October 31, 2024, and December 30, 2025.

The complaint alleges that Corcept misled the market regarding the regulatory viability of its lead product candidate, relacorilant. While the company publicly claimed the drug was supported by "powerful evidence" and was "approaching approval," the lawsuit reveals that the FDA had reportedly warned Corcept “on several occasions” during pre-submission meetings that its clinical data was inadequate.

“The litigation targets the alleged gap between Corcept’s ‘high confidence’ narrative and the private warnings from the FDA,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation. “The complaint alleges that management knew the FDA had warned them to expect ‘significant review issues’ if they filed the NDA, yet they chose to move forward while assuring investors that no impediments existed.”

Summary of the Allegations: The Relacorilant Rejection

The filed complaint alleges that Corcept and its executives violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by making false and/or misleading statements.

The lawsuit alleges that during pre-submission meetings, the FDA explicitly informed Corcept of concerns regarding the adequacy of the clinical development program to assess relacorilant’s effect on hypertension. The “Warning Not to File”: Evidence cited in the complaint suggests the FDA warned the company to expect rejection if it submitted the NDA without additional evidence of effectiveness—a warning allegedly withheld from shareholders.

On December 31, 2025, Corcept revealed it had received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA. The news caused CORT shares to plummet from $70.20 to $34.80 in a single day, erasing over $3.6 billion in market value.

The Post-Class Period Disclosure: A subsequent redacted copy of the CRL published on January 30, 2026, confirmed that the FDA had concluded it could not arrive at a "favorable benefit-risk assessment" without further effectiveness data.

Critical Deadline: April 21, 2026

If you purchased Corcept common stock during the Class Period, you have until April 21, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff.

