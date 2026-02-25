In National Advertising Division Challenge, Midi Health Permanently Discontinues Challenged Claims for Menopause Care Services

New York, NY, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its monitoring program, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division challenged express and implied advertising claims made by Midi Health, Inc. for its perimenopause and menopause services.

Midi Health is a virtual healthcare provider offering services to women experiencing symptoms associated with perimenopause, menopause, and related midlife health concerns. At issue for the National Advertising Division (NAD) was an Instagram post stating “Ready to say goodbye to hot flashes, weight gain, insomnia and mood swings? Join the 91% of patients who find relief within 2 months” and the related implied claim that patients experience significant symptom relief within two months and nearly all patients will see an elimination of key menopausal symptoms.

During the inquiry, Midi Health informed NAD that it had permanently discontinued the challenged claims. Therefore, NAD did not review the claims on their merits and will treat the discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.



All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and create fair competition for business.