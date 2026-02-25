Innova USA Reports Strong Market Response for 595L Roadtrip and Introduces New “Adventure” Interior Scheme

Premium compact camper gains traction among U.S. buyers seeking yacht-style interiors, European quality, and multifunctional RV design.



Image by Roadtrip Innova

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innova USA today announced strong early market response for its 595L Roadtrip premium compact camper, citing increased dealer inquiries and customer demand across key U.S. regions. Building on this momentum, the company is introducing a new interior color scheme called “Adventure,” designed to complement the model’s rugged exterior styling while maintaining its signature European-inspired refinement.

The Innova 595L Roadtrip combines yacht-style craftsmanship with European quality standards and a multifunctional RV design tailored for modern travelers who want both everyday usability and off-grid capability.

“Customers are responding positively to the balance of precision interior craftsmanship and practical adventure readiness,” said Tim Johnson, General Manager of Innova USA. “The 595L Roadtrip delivers yacht-style finishes, intelligent space planning, and durable materials, while the new Adventure interior adds a bold, contemporary feel that reflects how our customers actually travel.”

Designed for Versatility and Comfort

Key features of the Innova 595L Roadtrip include:

Yacht-style interior detailing: Precision-stitched upholstery, integrated storage, refined lighting, and curved cabinetry for ergonomic comfort and a polished aesthetic.

Precision-stitched upholstery, integrated storage, refined lighting, and curved cabinetry for ergonomic comfort and a polished aesthetic. European quality construction: Emphasis on fit, finish, and durable marine-grade materials engineered for long-term performance.

Emphasis on fit, finish, and durable marine-grade materials engineered for long-term performance. Multifunctional RV design: Flexible living spaces that support seating, sleeping, dining, and storage within a compact footprint.

Flexible living spaces that support seating, sleeping, dining, and storage within a compact footprint. Off-road-ready exterior: Protective finishes, reinforced mounting points, and available upgraded suspension options.

Protective finishes, reinforced mounting points, and available upgraded suspension options. Efficient compact platform: Easy maneuverability while maintaining livability for extended travel.



The newly introduced “Adventure” interior color scheme enhances the model’s aesthetic with deeper tones and rugged styling cues, complementing its durable exterior treatments and reinforcing its dual focus on refinement and exploration.



Roadtrip Innova Interior

With production continuing to expand to meet demand, prospective buyers are encouraged to contact Innova USA or authorized dealers for availability and delivery timelines. Additional information is available at www.innovaroadtrip-usa.com .

About Innova USA

Innova USA designs and manufactures premium compact campers inspired by European engineering and luxury yacht-style interiors. The company focuses on precision fit and finish, multifunctional RV design , and durable materials engineered for adventure.

Media Contact:

Tim , GM

Press Office, Innova USA

sales@innovaroadtrip-usa.com

www.innovaroadtrip-usa.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a72b43f-2e33-41e7-b9f8-864c46c8da18

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7218767e-c5c0-4fd1-bdc5-6ad89d576c70