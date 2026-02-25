Just Published! Myrna Awakens to Blood Moon Secrets and Ancient Evil Threats

Charleston, SC, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Soul Mated, S. J. Beck weaves a captivating tale of mystery and magic as Myrna awakens from a mysterious illness, her mind blank regarding the blood moon and the events that transpired during its haunting glow. With four large diamond tattoos adorning her arms, she struggles to piece together the fragments of her lost memories. As she attempts to return to her normal college life, she senses an unsettling connection to four enigmatic men, each harboring secrets that could alter her reality. The blood moon was no ordinary event; it has drawn the attention of an ancient evil, threatening not only her life but also the lives of those she cares for.



Myrna's journey is filled with confusion and fear as she navigates the shadows of her forgotten past. The diamond tattoos serve as a constant reminder of the mysteries she cannot grasp. As she delves deeper into her lost memories, she discovers that the blood moon's appearance was a catalyst for something far more sinister. An ancient evil, awakened by the celestial event, now stalks her relentlessly.



Facing rejection and danger, Myrna must strengthen the bonds with her newfound mates, each integral to her fate. Together, they embark on a quest to uncover the truth behind the dark forces pursuing her. As danger looms, Myrna learns that love and trust can be powerful weapons against the encroaching darkness.



Key themes in Soul Mated include:

- The struggle for identity and self-discovery

- The power of love and friendship

- The battle against ancient evil

- The importance of trust and connection

- The journey from confusion to clarity



S. J. Beck structures the narrative with a blend of suspense and emotional depth, inviting readers to explore the complexities of Myrna's relationships. Will she be able to harness the strength of her connections to overcome the evil that threatens to consume her?



Soul Mated is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.



About the Author: S.J. Beck is a former special education teacher turned novelist and an unapologetic storyteller. After years of helping students find their voice, she turned her attention to her own. Now, she creates captivating worlds of fantasy, mystery, and romance, taking readers on journeys filled with laughter, joy, and gut-wrenching heartbreak. S.J. believes that the best stories come with a side of spice, thrill, and a dash of spook. When not writing, she juggles family chaos, sneaks sweet treats, and dreams up her next plot twist. Her latest book is titled Soul Mated.

