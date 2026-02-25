Novarra BBX, LLC and Allie Beth Allman & Associates Enable Rare Crypto-to-Cash Residential Acquisition in Dallas–Fort Worth

FRISCO, Texas , Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarra BBX, LLC (“Novarra”), a Frisco-based digital asset liquidity and settlement platform, and Allie Beth Allman & Associates, one of North Texas’ premier luxury residential brokerages, today announced the successful execution of a crypto-to-fiat conversion enabling the acquisition of a residential property in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.

The transaction involved the compliant conversion of USD Coin (USDC), a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, into U.S. dollars. The funds were delivered through established banking rails to facilitate the client’s pending residential property closing.

While cryptocurrency ownership continues to expand nationally, practical deployment of digital asset wealth into residential real estate remains uncommon due to compliance, liquidity, and banking integration complexities. This transaction establishes a structured, replicable framework allowing crypto holders to acquire homes within traditional U.S. settlement infrastructure.

Digital Asset Liquidity Delivered for Home Acquisition

Novarra provided:

Source-of-funds compliance review (AML/KYC verification)

Stablecoin-to-fiat liquidity conversion

Banking rail coordination

Integration with title and escrow processes

The digital assets were converted into U.S. dollars prior to closing, ensuring compatibility with existing real estate settlement standards.

“This milestone proves that digital asset wealth can be responsibly mobilized for real-world acquisitions,” said Robert DiMarco, Founder and CEO of Novarra BBX, LLC. “Texas continues to lead in financial modernization, and we are building the infrastructure that allows stablecoin liquidity to move directly into regulated markets like residential real estate.”

A New Capability for Texas Homebuyers

Through this collaboration, Allie Beth Allman & Associates clients can now utilize digital assets to acquire residential properties, with Novarra providing compliant liquidity conversion and settlement coordination.

“Our clients expect innovation, discretion, and seamless execution,” said a representative of Allie Beth Allman & Associates. “Working alongside Novarra allows us to accommodate qualified buyers who hold digital assets and wish to deploy that capital into luxury residential real estate.”

The partnership signals growing alignment between high-end brokerage services and institutional-grade digital asset liquidity infrastructure.

A Signal for the Texas Market

Texas has become a national leader in blockchain infrastructure, digital asset mining, and financial innovation. However, converting crypto holdings into usable capital for residential transactions remains operationally complex.

By completing the crypto-to-cash conversion for this acquisition, Novarra and Allie Beth Allman & Associates demonstrate how digital asset wealth can transition into tangible real estate assets while maintaining regulatory and banking integrity.

As adoption expands, the ability to responsibly convert stablecoins into settlement-ready dollars positions Texas at the forefront of practical crypto integration.

About Novarra BBX, LLC

Novarra BBX, LLC is a Frisco, Texas–based digital asset liquidity and transaction platform specializing in compliant tokenization, digital asset conversion, and crypto-to-fiat settlement services. The company enables individuals, institutional participants, and strategic partners to integrate blockchain-based capital into traditional financial systems.

About Allie Beth Allman & Associates

Allie Beth Allman & Associates is a premier North Texas luxury residential real estate brokerage serving Dallas and surrounding communities, representing high-value residential properties and distinguished clientele across the region.

Legal & Transaction Clarification - The digital asset conversion referenced herein relates solely to the compliant exchange of stablecoin holdings into U.S. dollars delivered through established banking channels for use in a pending residential property transaction. The referenced property acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions, title review, and standard real estate settlement procedures. Neither Novarra BBX, LLC nor Allie Beth Allman & Associates provides legal, tax, or investment advice. All transactions are conducted in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements, anti-money laundering standards, and banking protocols. Past transactions do not guarantee future outcomes, and availability of digital asset conversion services may vary based on jurisdictional and compliance considerations.