AMG Critical Materials N.V. Announces Strategic Acquisition of AURA Technologie to Establish First Circular High-Purity Molybdenum Platform

Amsterdam, 25 February 2026 --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. (“AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: “AMG”) acquired AURA Technologie GmbH in Germany for €10 million in a transaction consisting of 34% cash and 66% AMG shares. The acquisition represents a major strategic step in AMG’s expansion into high-purity molybdenum and strengthens its position in circular critical materials processing.

AURA is an established processor of spent hydrodesulfurization (HDS) catalysts, which contain molybdenum as a key active component. The transaction provides AMG with an operational platform and experienced team, accelerating the commercialization of AMG’s proprietary molybdenum refining technology.

“This acquisition marks the launch of AMG’s circular high-purity molybdenum business,” said Michael Connor, AMG’s Chief Corporate Development Officer. “We plan to invest approximately $40 million to expand AURA’s existing facility and integrate AMG’s proprietary technology to produce high-purity molybdenum suitable for use in fresh refinery catalysts.

AMG’s recycled high-purity molybdenum has already been successfully tested and approved by potential customers. We are seeing strong interest and expect to secure meaningful offtake agreements as we scale production. Once established, this platform offers significant global replication potential.”

Molybdenum is a critical input for HDS catalysts used by refineries worldwide to remove sulfur from fuels and natural gas, playing a central role in clean fuel production. Global demand for secure, Western sources of critical materials continue to grow as supply chain resilience becomes a strategic priority.

AURA operates a fully permitted facility in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, with extensive expertise in sourcing and roasting spent HDS catalysts. By combining AURA’s operational platform with AMG’s advanced refining capabilities, AMG is creating a vertically integrated circular value chain that transforms spent catalysts into high-value, high-purity molybdenum products.

This transaction further expands AMG’s portfolio of recycling-based critical materials businesses and reinforces its strategy of combining proprietary process technology with circular feedstocks to generate resilient, high-margin growth.

AURA Invest, the seller of the company, is controlled by AMG's CEO Dr. Schimmelbusch. Because of the related party aspect of this transaction, AMG took great care with the acquisition process. AMG conducted six months of comprehensive due diligence across all key business areas, supported by independent third-party advisors, including external accounting experts from Deloitte for financial and tax reviews, environmental consultants from WSP for site assessments and environmental compliance checks, and CMS Hasche Sigle as legal advisor for the legal due diligence. Dr. Schimmelbusch recused himself from every aspect of the decision-making and diligence process around this transaction, which was carried out by two non-conflicted Management Board members. AMG’s Supervisory Board approved this transaction and confirmed both the strategic rationale of the acquisition as well as the arms-length diligence and execution procedures. The Supervisory Board was supported by a fairness opinion from Grant Thornton.

"Dr. Schimmelbusch accepted AMG shares as a majority part of the payment for the transaction, stressing his conviction in the strategic logic of this deal for AMG and his long-term interest in the company. The shares are to be transferred within a 6-month period and will be subject to an 18-month lock-up period," explained Jackson Dunckel, AMG's Chief Financial Officer.

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO 2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO 2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG’s Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG’s Vanadium segment is the world’s market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company’s vanadium, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG’s Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company’s fast-growing LIVA batteries, NewMOX SAS formed to span the nuclear fuel market, and spans AMG’s mineral processing operations in graphite and antimony.

With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

