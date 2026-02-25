Syntiant to Participate at Bernstein’s Annual TMT Forum

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a leading provider of full-stack, low-power embodied AI solutions from sensors to software, today announced that its CFO, Ron Shelton will participate in Bernstein’s 4th Annual Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) Forum, taking place February 25-26 at The Four Seasons Hotel in East Palo Alto, Calif.

Shelton will join Bernstein Managing Director and Senior Analyst Dr. Stacy Rasgon, Ph.D., on February 26 at 9 a.m. PST for a fireside chat to discuss Syntiant’s value proposition and overall growth strategy.

Syntiant also will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Bernstein representative or PondelWilkinson at gmedici@pondel.com.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is Making Edge AI a Reality™ by delivering highly efficient processor, sensor, and software solutions. With more than 100 million purpose-built Neural Decision Processors and ML models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s technology is powering embodied AI applications for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing worldwide. From earbuds to automobiles, the company’s turnkey solutions enable advanced edge AI capabilities across diverse consumer and industrial use cases. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn .

Investor and Media Contacts: