ENT & Allergy Associates Announces Plans to Integrate Epic Across Its Network Elevating the Patient Experience and Care Coordination

Tarrytown, New York, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT & Allergy Associates, the nation’s largest ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology practice, announced today its decision to implement Epic, a leading electronic health record (EHR), scheduling, and billing platform. This next step reflects ENTA’s ongoing commitment to enhance patient care, streamline clinical workflows, and seamlessly connect with other health providers to support coordinated care.

ENTA has long been recognized for clinical excellence. Integrating Epic enhances these strengths by giving patients a single, secure platform to manage their health information. Through Epic’s MyChart portal, patients can schedule appointments; review medical notes, lab and imaging results; request medication refills; message their care team; and handle billing matters—making routine interactions simpler and more connected.

Epic is widely adopted across the nation’s top hospitals and academic centers, managing over 305 million patient records. By joining the Epic network, ENTA can share and receive information securely with other healthcare providers, supporting continuity of care across different systems and settings. This connectivity ensures that patients moving between practices or receiving care from multiple providers experience seamless transitions and consistent communication. Both the patient and their care teams have access to important clinical information.

“Implementing Epic is more than a technology upgrade—it represents a deliberate step forward in the way we care for patients,” said Daniel Blum, Chief Executive Officer of ENTA. “This platform allows our teams to focus on what matters most: providing high-quality, coordinated, and personalized care. At the same time, it connects ENTA more closely with the broader healthcare ecosystem, making collaboration with other providers faster, more accurate, and more meaningful for our patients. We believe this will improve quality, safety, efficiency, and even healthcare affordability.”

For ENTA’s clinical teams, Epic integrates scheduling, documentation, and billing into a unified platform. The system’s advanced analytical tools support population health management, allowing ENTA to monitor trends, identify opportunities for preventative care, and refine clinical workflows. This insight not only improves operational efficiency, but also empowers providers to deliver more precise, data-informed care.

The transition to Epic follows a thorough evaluation process and reflects ENTA’s focus on innovation, patient experience, and the highest standards in specialty care.

Implementation and training are underway, with full adoption across ENTA’s network expected by November 2026.

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About the ENT & Allergy Associates Network:

ENT & Allergy Associates (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology network in the country, with over 475 clinicians who practice in over 80 clinical locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT & Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

Attachment