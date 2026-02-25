Danone: Notification of availability of Danone’s 2025 consolidated financial statements and statutory auditors’ report

Press Release – Paris, February 25, 2026, at 7pm CET

Notification of availability of Danone’s 2025 consolidated financial statements and statutory auditors’ report

Danone announces that its consolidated financial statements and the statutory auditors’ report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 are publicly available and accessible online on its website, www.danone.com, section Investors / Financial and extra-financial reports.

