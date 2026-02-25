NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Learning Tree International USA, Inc

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Learning Tree International USA, Inc that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Learning Tree International Awarded Multi-Year Sole-Award NATO NCIA Commercial Training Services Contract – IFB-CO-423236” issued February 24, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.
| Source: Learning Tree International USA, Inc Learning Tree International USA, Inc
