Jeff & Paige to host free community meet and greet at Groundworks Art Lab in Boulder

Boulder, Colorado, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff & Paige, a Boulder-based husband-and-wife musical duo who have created “edu-tainment” for children for more than 20 years, will kick off a new partnership supporting children’s art programs at Groundworks Art Lab with a free community meet and greet Saturday, March 7, from 10 to 11 a.m.

This event is free to attend, but registration is required for each family member at https://givebutter.com/wvDqjG.

Generations of Boulder County kids have learned from Jeff & Paige, who use original songs, costumes and storytelling to teach nature, science and ecology. Known for their Meadow Music concerts with Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, they have performed more than 2,000 live shows and are developing a new TV series called “Rainbow Socks” to further expand their reach.

“For decades, Jeff & Paige have helped Boulder County kids fall in love with nature, science and storytelling,” said Gina Maione Earles, interim executive director of Groundworks Art Lab. “That spirit of curiosity and hands-on discovery is exactly what we cultivate at Groundworks. Bringing our communities together through this partnership feels natural, authentic and deeply aligned with our mission to make high-quality arts education accessible to all.”

The event at Groundworks Art Lab, a creative hub that provides art education through programs in wood, metal, glass, print and clay, will give attendees a chance to connect with Jeff & Paige and learn more about Groundworks’ year-round programming, including youth art workshops, summer camps and evening events tailored to adults. The space champions creative expression for all ages and abilities, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of the Boulder arts community.

“Our goal with this event is to bring the community together around creativity, connection and joy,” said Paige Doughty of Jeff & Paige. “Groundworks is an incredible place where people of all skill levels make, learn and inspire one another. Our own kids love the Groundworks camps, and we think this is an ideal fit for the Jeff & Paige community.”

Event Details:

What: Jeff & Paige Meet and Greet at Groundworks Art Lab

When: Saturday, March 7 at 10-11 a.m.

Where: Groundworks Art Lab, 3750 Canfield Street, Boulder, CO 80301

Cost: Free with required registration at https://givebutter.com/wvDqjG

About Groundworks Art Lab

Groundworks provides art education through programs in wood, metal, glass, print and clay. From their studio in the historic Boulder Pottery Lab on the Hill to their new community art center in North Boulder, Groundworks carves out spaces where people can connect. The organization also partners with local agencies and nonprofits to create programs with members of the community who face systemic barriers, including low-income families, LGBTQ+ youth, older adults and people with disabilities. For more information, visit groundworksartlab.org .

About Jeff & Paige

Through their 2,000+ live shows and six albums, Jeff and Paige have inspired thousands of children with their joyful spirit of play and passion for ecological awareness. They have received multiple honors, including Parent’s Choice Awards, a National Parenting Product Award and the Colorado Alliance for Environmental Education Award for excellence in programming. They are currently developing a children’s television show called “Rainbow Socks.” For more information, visit jeffandpaige.org.



