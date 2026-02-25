ZAGG Unveils 2026 Protection Lineup for Samsung Galaxy S26 Devices

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG®, a global leader in premium device protection and mobile accessories, today announced its 2026 protection lineup for the Samsung Galaxy® 26 series smartphones. Designed to complement the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, the ZAGG product lineup combines industry-leading impact protection, innovative materials like graphene1, and stylish, sustainable designs across screen protection, camera lens protection, and cases.

“ZAGG’s products for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series reflect our commitment to sustainable innovation, purposeful design, and protection without compromise,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing at ZAGG. “From Glass XTR5, our most advanced screen protector ever, to beautifully designed cases reinforced with graphene and made with recycled materials, we’re giving consumers smarter, stronger, and more sustainable ways to protect the devices they rely on every day.”

ZAGG InvisibleShield Advanced Screen Protection:

ZAGG InvisibleShield’s 2026 screen protection portfolio offers solutions for strength, clarity, eye comfort, and privacy:

Glass XTR5 (MSRP $59.99) – ZAGG’s most advanced screen protection yet, Glass XTR5 is infused with graphene and engineered with Hexiom™ Impact Technology for extreme durability measured up to 11x stronger than basic screen protectors 2 . Made with up to 30% recycled glass 3 , Glass XTR5 features anti-reflective technology, enhanced touch sensitivity for gaming, and Eyesafe® technology that filters the type of blue light most likely to disrupt your circadian rhythm. XTR5 bears the SleepScore™ Recommended badge, meaning it has been evaluated by SleepScore Labs and shows evidence it positively impacts reported sleep quality. 4

(MSRP $49.99) – Everyday screen protection measured up to 5X stronger than basic screen protectors, ClearPrint technology to reduce fingerprints, and a crystal-clear viewing experience. Glass Elite Privacy (MSRP $59.99) – Combines Glass Elite strength with 2-way privacy filtering to keep sensitive on-screen content visible only to the user.

(MSRP $59.99) – Combines Glass Elite strength with 2-way privacy filtering to keep sensitive on-screen content visible only to the user. Retail-Exclusive Glass+ Line – Glass+ Defense®, Glass+ Defense Privacy, and Glass+ provide strong, smooth, and shatter-resistant protection tailored for select retail and online channels.

All screen protectors are compatible with in-screen fingerprint scanners and feature ZAGG’s intuitive two-step PerfectFit™ installation system for fast, accurate, and stress-free installs. PerfectFit is so simple, it delivers a flawless, anxiety-free installation every time.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Camera Lens Protection

To safeguard the advanced Galaxy S26 camera systems, ZAGG InvisibleShield introduces the Glass Elite Camera Rings, engineered for scratch resistance, anti-reflective clarity, a precise fit, and smudge resistance to help users capture flawless photos and videos.

ZAGG Cases Designed for Protection, Style, and Sustainability

ZAGG’s Galaxy S26 case lineup balances durability, functionality, and modern design:

Crystal Palace Series (MSRP $39.99 - $54.99) delivers lightweight, crystal-clear protection in a seamless, borderless case design. An industry-leading anti-yellowing technology keeps the Crystal Palace clear over time, while enhanced grip texture improves everyday handling. Available with integrated kickstands, the Crystal Palace series offers up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection. 5

(MSRP $39.99 - $54.99) delivers lightweight, crystal-clear protection in a seamless, borderless case design. An industry-leading anti-yellowing technology keeps the Crystal Palace clear over time, while enhanced grip texture improves everyday handling. Available with integrated kickstands, the Crystal Palace series offers up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection. Santa Cruz with Kickstand (MSRP $54.99) blends strong impact protection with trend-driven color accents, slim construction, and a flush, fingernail-friendly kickstand for hands-free viewing. Santa Cruz with Kickstand offers up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection and is available in black, icy blue, lavender mist, pink sorbet, and titanium gray. 5

(MSRP $54.99) blends strong impact protection with trend-driven color accents, slim construction, and a flush, fingernail-friendly kickstand for hands-free viewing. Santa Cruz with Kickstand offers up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection and is available in black, icy blue, lavender mist, pink sorbet, and titanium gray. Rainier with Kickstand (MSRP $69.99) offers ultra-rugged protection with up to 22 feet (6.7m) of drop protection in a surprisingly pocketable design. 5 A reinforced frame, multi-layer construction, and integrated kickstand make Rainier ideal for users who demand maximum durability without excessive bulk. Rainier with Kickstand is available in black, smoke black, and latte.

(MSRP $69.99) offers ultra-rugged protection with up to 22 feet (6.7m) of drop protection in a surprisingly pocketable design. A reinforced frame, multi-layer construction, and integrated kickstand make Rainier ideal for users who demand maximum durability without excessive bulk. Rainier with Kickstand is available in black, smoke black, and latte. Milan (MSRP $39.99-$49.99) brings fashion-inspired style to the Galaxy S26 series, featuring slim profiles, and iridescent or minimalist opaque finishes. Milan offers up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection. 5

(MSRP $39.99-$49.99) brings fashion-inspired style to the Galaxy S26 series, featuring slim profiles, and iridescent or minimalist opaque finishes. Milan offers up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection. Luxe (MSRP $29.99) Made from up to 100% post-consumer recycled materials, Luxe provides slim, eco-friendly, flexible protection with a soft touch feel, and up to 10 feet (3m) of drop protection.5 Luxe is available in black.





ZAGG continues to lead with environmentally responsible manufacturing practices and uncompromising protection. All cases are made with up to 55-100% post-consumer recycled materials3, and packaging has eliminated approximately 4.5 million pounds of virgin plastic through paper-based alternatives over the last three years6. The entire case lineup for the Galaxy S26 collection is also reinforced with graphene.

Availability

The ZAGG 2026 Samsung Galaxy protection lineup is available today at ZAGG.com, Amazon.com, and in-store at AT&T, Best Buy, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Walmart stores nationwide. ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device.7 With more than 450 million screen protectors sold worldwide, ZAGG InvisibleShield is a leading brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1See ZAGG.com/grapheneFAQ for more details.

2Compared to basic glass screen protectors. Product family tested by a 3rd party independent lab.

3Recycled material content is verified by an independent third party.

4Based on a 2024 study conducted by SleepScore Labs. Individual results may vary. This information is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional for any health condition.

5Mil Std 810G 516.

6Claim Based on single-use plastics removed since sustainable packaging introduction and average unit sales over a 12-month period.

7Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

Samsung Galaxy and Galaxy are trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Eyesafe is a trademark of Eyesafe Inc. SleepScore Labs is a trademark of Consumer Sleep Solutions LLC. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator in screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 450 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com



Ampliphi Communications

Joshua Heath

801-413-8554

josh@ampliphicommunications.com

