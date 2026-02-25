Gier Productions’ “The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11” Wins Best Film at the Beaufort International Film Festival

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gier Productions, in association with The 9/11 Legacy Foundation, is proud to announce that the documentary The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11 has been awarded Best Film in the Duty and Honor category at the prestigious Beaufort International Film Festival, held in Beaufort, South Carolina. This latest honor further elevates the film’s growing global recognition and underscores its powerful impact on audiences and festival juries alike.

Presented annually by the Beaufort Film Society, the Beaufort International Film Festival is recognized for showcasing outstanding independent cinema and meaningful storytelling from filmmakers around the world. Receiving the category’s top award marks another significant milestone for the film and the team behind it.

Directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker Michael Gier, executive produced by Dr. Chris Meek of The 9/11 Legacy Foundation, and narrated by acclaimed actor Gary Sinise, The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11 has garnered widespread attention for going beyond the tragedy of September 11 to showcase incredible acts of bravery, humanity, and resilience through firsthand accounts from those who lived it.

“The Beaufort International Film Festival is an exceptional festival filled with remarkable films. To witness the audience’s moving response to this film was incredibly meaningful,” said Michael Gier. "Our goal was never simply just to make another 9/11 film, it was about shining a light on the heroism, resilience, and enduring strength that rose from that tragedy. These stories belong to the heroes and families—and to every American who carries that memory. If this award helps preserve their voices, then we’ve accomplished something that truly matters."

The film is slated for release in conjunction with the 25th observance of the attacks that claimed the lives of 2,977 innocent individuals at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Proceeds from the film will benefit The 9/11 Legacy Foundation, which is dedicated to preserving the memory and enduring lessons of that day for future generations.

The documentary honors the combined courage displayed across all three national memorial sites and highlights extraordinary acts of heroism, including Port Authority Police Officer Will Jimeno’s harrowing survival story after being buried 30 feet beneath the rubble of the World Trade Center; country music legend Lee Greenwood’s reflections on his emotional visit to Ground Zero, where he sang “God Bless the USA” a cappella to uplift the spirits of first responders; and former CIA Director Leon Panetta’s behind-the-scenes account of his high-stakes mission to locate and eliminate Osama bin Laden.

“This award is not just recognition for a film; it is recognition of the enduring spirit of those who stood together on September 11 and in the days that followed,” said Dr. Chris Meek. “Preserving these stories is a responsibility that Michael Gier and the entire team carry with great care. I am grateful that this film continues to shine a light on the courage and unity that defined that moment in our history, and to the Beaufort International Film Festival for recognizing its cultural significance.”

In addition to this recent award, The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11 also received Best Documentary Feature at the 2026 Central Florida Film Festival and the Silver Award for Feature Documentary at the London Movie Awards. Additional information about the film, including the trailer, featured stories, and production details, can be found at heroismandresiliency.com.

Gier has produced and directed hundreds of film and video projects across a wide range of media. He began his career starring in Broadway musicals across the country and has appeared in numerous films and television productions, working alongside some of the industry’s most respected talents.

About Gier Productions

Gier Productions is an award-winning film and media production company founded by Michael Gier. The company produces feature films, documentaries, commercials, and corporate media that inspire, educate, and drive social impact. Known for powerful storytelling and high production value, Gier Productions’ work frequently highlights themes of resilience, service, and the strength of the human spirit. Its mission is to create content that not only entertains but also makes a meaningful and lasting difference.

About The 9/11 Legacy Foundation

The 9/11 Legacy Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that the memory of September 11, 2001, and its enduring impact on our nation is always remembered. Through education, storytelling, and commemoration, the Foundation preserves the stories of heroism, sacrifice, and resilience that emerged from that day. By engaging survivors, families, first responders, and future generations, the Foundation works to honor those we lost, support those who continue to carry the weight of that day, and inspire a renewed commitment to unity, service, and vigilance.

Contact: Michael Gier (Gier Productions)

818.439.7383

michael@gierproductions.com