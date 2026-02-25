Toll Brothers Honored at The Nationals Awards by NAHB

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, was recently honored with seven Gold Award honors by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) at The Nationals, the home building industry’s highest awards competition.

The prestigious awards are presented by the National Association of Home Builders Sales and Marketing Council to recognize the best in the building industry for their determination, integrity, creativity and endurance. The awards span categories from product and community design to advertising, marketing and sales achievements by individuals and sales teams.





A panel of industry professionals selected finalists from more than 1,100 entries, and Toll Brothers’ Arizona, California, Colorado, and South Carolina divisions were recognized as the Gold Award winners in the following categories:

“We are honored to celebrate this recognition of our stunning new home communities from across the country that set the benchmark for excellence in our industry,” said Seth Ring, Executive Vice President of Toll Brothers.

In addition to the seven Gold Awards, Toll Brothers was also recognized with 28 Silver Award honors. To see the full list of winners and learn more about the awards celebration, visit http://www.thenationals.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa96f459-4c3e-4afa-8ea7-baa16831e8cc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c72ffe07-ef67-4d95-8c51-22581d97af38