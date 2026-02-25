From Runes to AI Agent Infrastructure: $CRYPTOBURG Lands on Gate.io





SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate.io, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has officially listed $CRYPTOBURG, a native asset of the Bitcoin Runes protocol. This listing is more than just an expansion of liquidity; it marks a pivotal milestone in the evolution of the Crypto Burger ecosystem. It signifies the project's formal transition from an early-stage cultural consensus symbol into a deep-seated evolution toward a decentralized, AI-native, autonomous agent network.

This Gate.io listing not only grants the asset global liquidity but also, on a macro level, shifts the center of gravity within the Bitcoin ecosystem—moving from a phase of pure "asset issuance" towards an "infrastructure building" phase centered on AI Agents. In this new era, Crypto Burger is establishing itself as a key hub connecting Bitcoin's underlying security with intelligent AI-driven execution.

Crypto Burger: Building Next-Gen Web3 AI Agent Infrastructure

Entering 2026, with the dramatic reduction in large language model inference costs and the maturation of the Web3 tech stack, AI is no longer just a chatbot offering suggestions. It is evolving into a sovereign economic entity with independent decision-making power and asset management capabilities.

Following Openclaw's ignition of the Agent sector earlier this year, the industry is witnessing widespread recognition of the "Agent Economy" boom. Currently, the number of autonomously operating on-chain agents is undergoing a "Great Agent Migration," with their activity levels surpassing human users for the first time. Millisecond-level AI-to-AI (A2A) arbitrage and negotiation have become mainstream. The market is even beginning to introduce metrics like "Agentic GDP" to measure network value. Ecosystems represented by Base, driven by automated trading agents in early 2026, experienced an explosive "Summer of Agents." Against this backdrop, productizing decentralized AI has become a key means to combat centralized computing power monopolies and ensure the auditability of AI behavior.

In this context, traditional Runes assets relying solely on consensus premiums are beginning to face the bottleneck of "liquidity silos." The market urgently needs new infrastructure capable of supporting intelligent tasks. Crypto Burger is stepping into this space by building a global, distributed, AI-native autonomous agent network, creating the foundational layer for the creation, ownership validation, operation, and value distribution of AI Agents in the next-generation digital world.

Unlike traditional centralized AI platforms, Crypto Burger is committed to building an open and globalized operating system. Based on its decentralized architecture, every user can autonomously create, own, and operate their own AI Agents within the network. Through deep integration with the on-chain system, these agents are granted verifiable ownership proofs, transforming them into "living assets" within the digital world—verifiable, independently operable, and capable of growth. This model fundamentally breaks the monopoly of centralized giants over AI agents, restoring user sovereignty over their agents.

Furthermore, agents within the Crypto Burger ecosystem can engage in high-frequency interactions and collaborations across different application scenarios. The continuous value generated by each AI Agent within the network is a closed loop distributed through a transparent on-chain profit-sharing mechanism. This ensures that the ownership and revenue rights of the agents belong entirely to the users, creating a true "agent assetization" economic cycle.

Unlocking Bitcoin's Programmable Future

Throughout its long evolution, Bitcoin has faced a core contradiction: how to implement complex computational logic and high-frequency business execution while maintaining the utmost security of the base layer.

Crypto Burger's proposed "State Anchoring + External Execution" architecture offers a technical paradigm that balances security and scalability. In this model, the Bitcoin network serves as the ultimate state anchor and value settlement layer, while complex agent decision-making and high-frequency financial execution are decoupled to an external execution layer. The core value of this design is that it enables, for the first time, automated cross-chain payments for BTC and Runes assets.

This means that agents can autonomously complete asset allocation and settlement according to preset rules, without frequent manual intervention and without adding burden to the Bitcoin mainnet. The unlocking of this "programmable payment" capability not only transforms Bitcoin assets from static "digital gold" into dynamic "operating capital" but also opens a practical path towards Bitcoin's programmable future.

Building a Distributed Value Network for Human-AI Collaboration

Looking back from the industry inflection point of 2026, AI Agents are replacing traditional apps as the fundamental interaction units of the digital world. Crypto Burger's mission is to build an open, scalable, and cross-scenario value network for AI Agents, dedicated to returning the productivity dividends unleashed by AI to every ordinary user.

In Crypto Burger's ecosystem vision, creating a personal agent is transitioning from a "geek-only" activity to "mass adoption." Users can build agents with independent identities and logical capabilities at a very low threshold. These agents are not isolated plugins but "on-chain natives" capable of cross-scenario collaboration. They can autonomously discover partners within the network based on business needs and complete resource settlements using $CRYPTOBURG as the medium, forming a closed-loop "Agent-to-Agent (A2A) economy" without human intervention.

This represents a paradigm shift from centralized AI giants to a distributed network. Within the Crypto Burger ecosystem, every unit of value created by an agent is directly attributed to the user via on-chain protocols. This fundamentally reshapes the ownership of means of production in the AI era and ensures that the technological dividends are co-created and shared by all participants. With the listing of $CRYPTOBURG on Gate.io, the Bitcoin ecosystem has ushered in its decisive moment, transitioning from "consensus" to "intelligence."

