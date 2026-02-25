Truxton Elevates Leaders Across Compliance and Wealth Teams

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton is pleased to announce the promotion of three exceptional leaders whose expertise and dedication continue to strengthen the company’s ability to serve clients at the highest level.

Jenny Bowers, CAMS, CRCM, CFE, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, BSA Officer.

Mrs. Bowers joined Truxton in 2010 and has played a central role in maintaining and enhancing the firm’s Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering compliance program. In her expanded role, she continues to oversee regulatory compliance efforts designed to protect clients and uphold Truxton’s commitment to sound risk management and operational excellence. Her professional credentials reflect deep expertise across anti-money laundering, regulatory compliance, fraud detection, and banking operations.

"For over a decade, Jenny has performed meticulous, tedious compliance duties with such steadiness and skill that her excellence becomes evident only through the problems that never surface,” said Overton Colton, Chief Administrative and Risk Officer. “We remain very appreciative of her service and dedication."

Joseph Staub, CRCM, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Compliance.

Mr. Staub joined Truxton in 2022 as Credit Administrator before transitioning to a compliance-focused role. He oversees and continues to enhance the firm’s compliance framework, reinforcing regulatory excellence and Truxton’s commitment to integrity and strong governance. Staub holds accreditation from the American Bankers Association as a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager.

“In just a few years, Joseph has become a steady, knowledgeable voice in our lending compliance area—bringing deep experience, resourcefulness, versatility, and a can-do spirit that strengthens our work in every facet,” said Mr. Colton.

Abbey Gobble has been promoted to Vice President, Portfolio Manager.

Ms. Gobble joined the Truxton Wealth team in 2025 and has quickly become a trusted contributor to portfolio management and investment strategy, working closely with clients and advisors to deliver disciplined, thoughtful solutions aligned with long-term objectives.

“Abbey is a diligent student of fixed income markets,” said Miles Kirkland, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager. “She has brought new and exciting perspective to a critical component of our investment program and is a delight to have as a teammate.”

“Strong compliance oversight and disciplined portfolio management are essential to the trust our clients place in us,” said Tom Stumb, CEO and Chairman. “These promotions reflect Truxton’s continued commitment to integrity, expertise, and delivering thoughtful, personalized guidance.”

About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations Media Relations Austin Branstetter Swan Burrus 615-250-0783 615-250-0773 austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com



