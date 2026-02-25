Azuria Water Solutions Announces the Acquisition of Waterline Renewal Technologies

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria Water Solutions, a leader in technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of Waterline Renewal Technologies™ (Waterline). Headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois, Waterline delivers advanced infrastructure rehabilitation solutions through its nationwide distribution network.

The company’s suite of engineered products and equipment is used in the trenchless rehabilitation of wastewater and stormwater infrastructure for residential, municipal, commercial and industrial applications. Waterline products are made in the USA under its flagship brands, including Perma-Liner® Industries, LMK® Technologies, LightRay®, and APM.

The addition of Waterline significantly expands Azuria’s product portfolio. Specifically, Perma-Liner and LMK add traditional cured in place pipe (CIPP) solutions for lateral lining in the residential and municipal markets, respectively. Waterline’s market-leading LightRay adds UV curing technology for lateral lining, while LMK and APM add seals and mortars for the municipal wastewater and stormwater markets.

The Waterline teams will remain on board to help drive growth and expand excellence in product development and service delivery.

Azuria is excited to welcome Waterline to the family.

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is the leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. Today, Azuria delivers its full suite of trenchless rehabilitation products and services around the globe. Learn more at Azuria.com.

