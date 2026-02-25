American Uranium Limited to Present at Australia Investor Day February 26th

WEST PERTH, Australia, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Uranium Limited (American Uranium, AMU or the Company) (ASX: AMU, OTCQB: AMUIF), is pleased to advise that Bruce Lane, Executive Director, will present live at Australia Investor Day hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com and OTC Markets Group, on February 26th, 2026. The presentation will provide a summary of the Company’s activities with a focus on the advanced Lo Herma ISR uranium project located in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin.

DATE: February 26th

TIME: 3:00 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for virtual 1x1 meetings: Schedule meetings here

This will be a live, interactive in-person and online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.