Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results; Issues 2026 Guidance

Highlights (All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted):

Fourth Quarter

Net sales of $537.9 million, up 0.8%

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.38, down 79%, reflecting a $51.1 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the Heavy Duty segment

Adjusted diluted EPS* of $2.17, down 1%

Generated $41.6 million of cash from operating activities

Full Year

Net sales of $2.13 billion, up 6.0%

Diluted EPS of $6.64, up 8%, inclusive of a $51.1 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the Heavy Duty segment

Adjusted diluted EPS* of $8.87, up 24%

Generated $113.6 million of cash from operating activities

COLMAR, Pa., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ: DORM), a leading supplier in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Kevin Olsen, Dorman’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The fourth quarter capped an outstanding year with strong top- and bottom-line growth. During the year, we delivered record new product sales, advanced our operational and supply chain diversification initiatives, and made strategic investments in organic growth opportunities. Dorman’s 2025 performance is a testament to our Contributors’ focus, dedication, and ability to navigate market challenges with an industry-leading innovation strategy, asset-light business model, and unwavering commitment to supporting our customers and end-users.

“As we look forward, our strategy remains focused and unchanged. We’ll continue leading the aftermarket with new, innovative solutions, expanding our commercial and operational excellence initiatives, and investing in strategic opportunities to drive long-term growth. For 2026, considering the timing dynamics of tariff pricing and costs, we expect net sales to increase 7% to 9% year-over-year, diluted EPS to be in the range of $7.57 to $7.97, and adjusted diluted EPS* to be in the range of $8.10 to $8.50.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

The Company reported fourth quarter 2025 net sales of $537.9 million, up 0.8% compared to net sales of $533.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross profit was $229.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, or 42.6% of net sales, compared to $221.7 million, or 41.5% of net sales, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted gross profit* was $229.1 million, or 42.6% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $222.5 million, or 41.7% of net sales, in the same quarter last year.

Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $141.1 million, or 26.2% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $135.0 million, or 25.3% of net sales, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted SG&A expenses* were $135.7 million, or 25.2% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $129.1 million, or 24.2% of net sales, in the same quarter last year.

Diluted EPS was $0.38 in the fourth quarter of 2025, down 79% compared to diluted EPS of $1.77 in the same quarter last year. Diluted EPS in the fourth quarter of 2025 reflected a non-cash goodwill impairment related to our Heavy Duty segment. Adjusted diluted EPS* was $2.17 in the fourth quarter of 2025, down 1% compared to adjusted diluted EPS* of $2.20 in the same quarter last year.

Segment results were as follows:

Net Sales Segment Profit Margin ($ in millions) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Change Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Change Light Duty $ 428.6 $ 427.4 0 % 19.9 % 20.1 % -20 bps Heavy Duty $ 55.8 $ 52.9 6 % 3.4 % 2.1 % 130 bps Specialty Vehicle $ 53.5 $ 53.5 0 % 11.4 % 12.2 % -80 bps



Full Year Financial Results

The Company reported full year 2025 net sales of $2,130.3 million, up 6.0% compared to net sales of $2,009.2 million in the prior year.

Gross profit was $897.7 million, or 42.1% of net sales, in 2025 compared to $806.4 million, or 40.1% of net sales, in the prior year.

SG&A expenses were $541.5 million, or 25.4% of net sales, in 2025 compared to $513.4 million, or 25.6% of net sales, for the prior year. Adjusted SG&A expenses* were $518.5 million, or 24.3% of net sales, in 2025, compared to $484.2 million, or 24.1% of net sales, in the prior year.

Diluted EPS was $6.64 in 2025, up 8% compared to diluted EPS of $6.14 in the prior year. Adjusted diluted EPS* was $8.87 in 2025, up 24% compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $7.13 in the prior year.

Segment results were as follows:

Net Sales Segment Profit Margin ($ in millions) FY 2025 FY 2024 Change FY 2025 FY 2024 Change Light Duty $ 1,692.0 $ 1,565.6 8 % 20.5 % 18.2 % 230 bps Heavy Duty $ 232.6 $ 231.5 0 % 2.2 % 2.8 % -60 bps Specialty Vehicle $ 205.7 $ 212.1 -3 % 13.1 % 15.2 % -210 bps



2026 Guidance

The Company issued its full-year 2026 guidance as detailed in the table below. The Company's guidance assumes no net change in tariff impacts following the Supreme Court’s IEEPA tariff ruling and the U.S. Administration’s announcement of replacement tariffs. Additionally, the Company’s guidance excludes impacts from potential IEEPA tariff refunds, tariff changes after February 25, 2026, future acquisitions and divestitures and share repurchases.

2026 Guidance Net Sales Growth vs 2025 7% – 9% Diluted EPS $7.57 – $7.97 Growth vs. 2025 14% – 20% Adjusted Diluted EPS* $8.10 – $8.50 Growth vs. 2025 (9)% – (4)% Tax Rate Estimate 23.5%



About Dorman Products

Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.

*Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains Non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these Non-GAAP measures are included in the supplemental schedules attached.

DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per-share amounts)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/25 Pct.* 12/31/24 Pct. * Net sales $ 537,932 100.0 $ 533,772 100.0 Cost of goods sold 308,843 57.4 312,063 58.5 Gross profit 229,089 42.6 221,709 41.5 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 141,141 26.2 134,961 25.3 Goodwill impairment charge 56,706 10.5 — — Income from operations 31,242 5.8 86,748 16.3 Interest expense, net 6,828 1.3 9,158 1.7 Other income, net 183 0.0 1,359 0.3 Income before income taxes 24,597 4.6 78,949 14.8 Provision for income taxes 13,037 2.4 24,436 4.6 Net income $ 11,560 2.1 $ 54,513 10.2 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 1.77 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 30,754 30,778





Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/25 Pct.* 12/31/24 Pct. * Net sales $ 2,130,319 100.0 $ 2,009,197 100.0 Cost of goods sold 1,232,582 57.9 1,202,838 59.9 Gross profit 897,737 42.1 806,359 40.1 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 541,484 25.4 513,450 25.6 Goodwill impairment charge 56,706 2.7 — — Income from operations 299,547 14.1 292,909 14.6 Interest expense, net 28,575 1.3 39,727 2.0 Other income, net 4,473 0.2 3,070 0.2 Income before income taxes 275,445 12.9 256,252 12.8 Provision for income taxes 71,251 3.3 66,248 3.3 Net income $ 204,194 9.6 $ 190,004 9.5 Diluted earnings per share $ 6.64 $ 6.14 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 30,756 30,956

* Percentage of sales. Data may not add due to rounding.





DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited) 12/31/25 12/31/24 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,436 $ 57,137 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,948 and $1,619 479,252 573,787 Inventories 959,019 707,977 Prepaids and other current assets 33,819 30,859 Total current assets 1,521,526 1,369,760 Property, plant, and equipment, net 168,777 164,499 Operating lease right-of-use assets 112,805 118,499 Goodwill 387,334 442,886 Intangible assets, net 257,079 278,213 Deferred tax assets — 5,786 Other assets 45,557 44,878 Total assets $ 2,493,078 $ 2,424,521 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 185,125 $ 231,814 Accrued compensation 30,756 44,002 Accrued customer rebates and returns 197,398 204,355 Revolving credit facility — 13,960 Current portion of long-term debt 37,500 28,125 Other accrued liabilities 42,048 41,546 Total current liabilities 492,827 563,802 Long-term debt 402,413 439,513 Long-term operating lease liabilities 96,568 105,142 Deferred tax liabilities 3,977 3,700 Other long-term liabilities 20,218 18,894 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 30,391,955 and 30,565,855 shares in 2025 and 2024, respectively 304 306 Additional paid-in capital 137,109 119,077 Retained earnings 1,344,183 1,180,862 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,521 ) (6,775 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,477,075 1,293,470 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,493,078 $ 2,424,521





Selected Cash Flow Information (unaudited):

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/25 12/31/24 12/31/25 12/31/24 Cash provided by operating activities $ 41,644 $ 71,425 $ 113,634 $ 231,047 Depreciation, amortization, and accretion $ 13,934 $ 13,685 $ 55,732 $ 56,700 Capital expenditures $ 8,151 $ 8,176 $ 37,969 $ 39,421





DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per-share amounts)

Our financial results include certain financial measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures, or considered in isolation, for the purpose of analyzing our operating performance, financial position or cash flows. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. However, we have presented these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe this presentation, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measure, provides useful information to investors by offering additional ways of viewing our results, profitability trends, and underlying growth relative to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, and planning decisions and in evaluating our performance. Non-GAAP financial measures may reflect adjustments for charges such as fair value adjustments, amortization, transaction costs, severance, accelerated depreciation, and other similar expenses related to acquisitions as well as other items that we believe are not related to our ongoing performance.

Adjusted Net Income:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/25* 12/31/24* 12/31/25* 12/31/24* Net income (GAAP) $ 11,560 $ 54,513 $ 204,194 $ 190,004 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] 5,261 5,338 21,580 22,476 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 180 1,294 1,299 2,621 Pretax reduction in workforce costs [3] — 47 147 4,973 Pretax goodwill impairment charge [4] 56,706 — 56,706 — Discrete tax adjustment for state tax matters [5] — 8,088 — 8,088 Tax adjustment (related to above items) [6] (6,956 ) (1,650 ) (11,224 ) (7,465 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 66,751 $ 67,630 $ 272,702 $ 220,697 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.38 $ 1.77 $ 6.64 $ 6.14 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] 0.17 0.17 0.70 0.73 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] 0.01 0.04 0.04 0.08 Pretax reduction in workforce costs [3] — 0.00 0.00 0.16 Pretax goodwill impairment charge [4] 1.84 — 1.84 — Discrete tax adjustment for state tax matters [5] — 0.26 — 0.26 Tax adjustment (related to above items) [6] (0.23 ) (0.05 ) (0.36 ) (0.24 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 2.17 $ 2.20 $ 8.87 $ 7.13 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 30,754 30,778 30,756 30,956

* Amounts may not add due to rounding.

See accompanying notes at the end of this supplemental schedule.





Adjusted Gross Profit:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/25 Pct.** 12/31/24 Pct.** Gross profit (GAAP) $ 229,089 42.6 $ 221,709 41.5 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] — — 782 0.1 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 229,089 42.6 $ 222,491 41.7 Net sales $ 537,932 $ 533,772





Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/25 Pct.** 12/31/24 Pct.** Gross profit (GAAP) $ 897,737 42.1 $ 806,359 40.1 Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] — — 793 0.0 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 897,737 42.1 $ 807,152 40.2 Net sales $ 2,130,319 $ 2,009,197





Adjusted SG&A Expenses:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/25 Pct.** 12/31/24 Pct.** SG&A expenses (GAAP) $ 141,141 26.2 $ 134,961 25.3 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] (5,261 ) (1.0 ) (5,338 ) (1.0 ) Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] (180 ) (0.0 ) (512 ) (0.1 ) Pretax reduction in workforce costs [3] — — (47 ) (0.0 ) Adjusted SG&A expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 135,700 25.2 $ 129,064 24.2 Net sales $ 537,932 $ 533,772





Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (unaudited) 12/31/25 Pct.** 12/31/24 Pct.** SG&A expenses (GAAP) $ 541,484 25.4 $ 513,450 25.6 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization [1] (21,580 ) (1.0 ) (22,476 ) (1.1 ) Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs [2] (1,299 ) (0.1 ) (1,828 ) (0.1 ) Pretax reduction in workforce costs [3] (147 ) (0.0 ) (4,973 ) (0.2 ) Adjusted SG&A expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 518,458 24.3 $ 484,173 24.1 Net sales $ 2,130,319 $ 2,009,197

* *Percentage of sales. Data may not add due to rounding.





[1] – Pretax acquisition-related intangible asset amortization results from allocating the purchase price of acquisitions to the acquired tangible and intangible assets of the acquired business and recognizing the cost of the intangible asset over the period of benefit. Such costs were $5.3 million pretax (or $4.0 million after tax) and $21.6 million pretax (or $16.3 million after tax) during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively. Such costs were $5.3 million pretax (or $4.0 million after tax) and $22.5 million pretax (or $16.9 million after tax) during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively.

[2] – Pretax acquisition-related transaction and other costs include costs incurred to complete and integrate acquisitions. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, we incurred charges included in selling, general and administrative expenses to complete and integrate acquisitions of $0.2 million pretax (or $0.1 million after tax) and $1.3 million pretax (or $1.0 million after tax), respectively.

During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, we incurred charges included in cost of goods sold for integration costs of $0.8 million pretax (or $0.6 million after tax) and $0.8 million pretax (or $0.6 million after tax), respectively. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, we incurred charges included in selling, general and administrative expenses to complete and integrate acquisitions, accretion on contingent consideration obligations and facility consolidation and start-up expenses of $0.5 million pretax (or $0.4 million after tax) and $1.8 million pretax (or $1.4 million after tax), respectively.

[3] – Pretax reduction in workforce costs represents costs incurred in connection with our planned workforce reduction including severance and other payroll-related costs, insurance continuation costs, modifications of share-based compensation awards, and other costs directly attributable to the action. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the expense was $0.1 million pretax (or $0.1 million after tax). During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the expense was $0.0 million pretax (or $0.0 million after tax) and $5.0 million pretax (or $3.7 million after tax), respectively.

[4] – Pretax goodwill impairment charge was recorded in connection with our annual goodwill impairment assessment, and totaled $56.7 million pretax (or $51.1 million after tax) during both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

[5] – Discrete tax adjustment for state tax matters represents a reserve recorded in connection with a state tax dispute, and totaled $8.1 million during both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

[6] – Tax adjustments represent the aggregate tax effect of all non-GAAP adjustments reflected in the table above, and totaled $(6.9) million and $(11.2) million during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, and $(1.7) million and $(7.5) million during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively. Such items are estimated by applying our statutory tax rate to the pretax amount, or an actual tax amount for discrete items.



Guidance:

The Company provided the following guidance ranges related to their fiscal 2026 outlook:

Year Ending 12/31/2026 (unaudited) Low End High End Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 7.57 $ 7.97 Pretax acquisition-related intangible assets amortization 0.66 0.66 Pretax acquisition transaction and other costs 0.03 0.03 Tax adjustment (related to above items) (0.16 ) (0.16 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 8.10 $ 8.50 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 30,700 30,700



