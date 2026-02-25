GCC Completes Acquisition of Aggregates, Asphalt and Ready-Mix Concrete Operations in Texas

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading company in the production of cement, aggregates and concrete in the United States and Mexico, today announced the acquisition of three companies and their aggregates, asphalt, and ready-mix concrete operations in El Paso, Texas.

This transaction strengthens GCC’s growth strategy by incorporating a platform with approximately US$30 million in annual revenues and reinforcing its operational presence in the El Paso, Texas region. In addition, the deal includes aggregate reserves with an estimated useful life of around 50 years, supporting long-term supply in that market. The transaction is expected to generate operational synergies and contribute positively to GCC’s cash flow generation profile starting in 2026.

With this integration, GCC reaffirms its commitment to consolidating its position as a benchmark in the production and distribution of high-quality construction materials, expanding its coverage in strategic North American markets.

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with an annual cement production capacity of 6 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among others, changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, public health crises including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates; changes in interest rates, inflation rates and currency exchange rates; performance of the construction industry; and pricing, business strategy and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

