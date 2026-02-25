Korro to Present at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for rare and highly prevalent diseases, today announced that Ram Aiyar, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President, will present at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference being held in Boston, MA at the Boston Marriott Copley Place on March 2nd – 4th, 2026. Dr. Aiyar’s presentation will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 11:10 a.m. ET.

About Korro

Korro is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for both rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro is generating a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process, enabling a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs. Korro is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit korrobio.com.

Korro intends to use its Investor Relations website, LinkedIn, and X (Twitter) as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Korro’s Investor Relations website and follow @KorroBio on LinkedIn, and X (Twitter), in addition to following Korro’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

