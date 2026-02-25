Climb Global Solutions Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, is reporting results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

Net sales increased 20% to $193.8 million.

Net income remained flat at $7.0 million or $1.52 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) was $7.0 million or $1.53 per diluted share compared to $10.3 million or $2.26 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) was $13.0 million compared to $16.1 million.

Gross billings (a key operational metric defined below) increased 3% to $625.4 million. Distribution segment gross billings increased 4% to $602.3 million, and Solutions segment gross billings remained flat at $23.1 million.





FY 2025 Summary vs. FY 2024

Net sales increased 40% to $652.5 million.

Net income increased 15% to $21.3 million or $4.64 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) was $23.3 million or $5.08 per diluted share compared to $24.0 million or $5.26 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 8% to $42.9 million.

Gross billings (a key operational metric defined below) increased 18% to $2.1 billion. Distribution segment gross billings increased 19% to $2.0 billion and Solutions segment gross billings increased 1% to $90.3 million.





Management Commentary

“2025 was another exceptional year for Climb, highlighted by record results across all key financial metrics,” said CEO Dale Foster. “Throughout the year, we remained disciplined in evaluating new vendors while deepening relationships with key customers. In the fourth quarter alone, we evaluated nearly 100 potential vendor relationships and signed only two, including Fortinet, which became a primary onboarding focus as we expect them to ramp quickly and become a meaningful contributor to our business. This disciplined approach to vendor selection, combined with strong execution across our U.S. and European operations, drove double-digit growth and further strengthened our line card with innovative, high-demand technologies.

“As announced earlier this week, we strengthened our European operations through the acquisition of Interworks, enhancing our Microsoft relationship and expanding our presence to Greece, Albania, Italy, Bulgaria and Romania. This transaction reflects our targeted and accretive M&A strategy, which focuses on expanding our geographic footprint, strengthening our line card and adding complementary capabilities to our platform. Interworks not only broadens our reach in high-growth European markets, but also enhances our ability to deliver value-added solutions to customers across the region.

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving sustainable organic growth while maintaining the financial flexibility to support our long-term priorities. As part of this disciplined capital allocation approach, Climb’s Board of Directors determined to suspend the quarterly dividend to preserve financial flexibility and prioritize capital allocation objectives. We will also continue to evaluate M&A opportunities that can strengthen our vendor portfolio and expand our geographic footprint. We believe these initiatives, coupled with our disciplined execution and strong balance sheet, will enable us to deliver on our organic and inorganic growth objectives in 2026.”

Dividend

Climb’s Board of Directors has determined to suspend quarterly cash dividends on its common stock beginning with the first quarter of 2026 to preserve financial flexibility and prioritize the Company’s capital allocation objectives, including funding organic growth initiatives and evaluating strategic opportunities. Based on the Company’s strong return on equity, the Company plans to reinvest the capital for higher growth initiatives.

The Company last declared a quarterly cash dividend on October 28, 2025, which was paid on November 17, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 20% to $193.8 million compared to $161.8 million for the same period in 2024. This reflects organic growth from new and existing vendors. In addition, gross billings in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 3% to $625.4 million compared to $605.0 million in the year-ago period.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $29.8 million compared to $31.2 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a large vendor transaction in the year-ago period that carried a higher-than-average margin profile.

Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $18.2 million compared to $17.1 million in the year-ago period. SG&A as a percentage of gross billings was 2.9% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 2.8% in the year-ago period.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 remained flat at $7.0 million or $1.52 per diluted share compared to the prior year period. Adjusted net income was $7.0 million or $1.53 per diluted share, compared to $10.3 million or $2.26 per diluted share for the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $13.0 million compared to $16.1 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a large vendor transaction in the year-ago period that carried a higher flow through to adjusted EBITDA as sales compensation related to this transaction was paid through a contingent earnout. Effective margin, which is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross profit, was 43.6% compared to 51.5% for the same period in 2024.

On December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $36.6 million compared to $29.8 million on December 31, 2024, while working capital increased by $27.7 million during this period. The increase in cash was primarily attributed to the timing of receivable collections and payables. Climb had $0.2 million of outstanding debt on December 31, 2025, with no borrowings outstanding under its $50 million revolving credit facility.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see the section titled, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Climb Global Solutions uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures of the performance of the Company’s business. Use of these financial measures has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or use them as substitutes for analysis of Climb’s financial results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The attached tables provide definitions of these measures and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most nearly comparable measure under U.S. GAAP.

Key Operational Metric

Gross Billings

Gross billings are the total dollar value of customer purchases of goods and services during the period, net of customer returns and credit memos, sales, or other taxes. Gross billings include the transaction values for certain sales transactions that are recognized on a net basis, and, therefore, includes amounts that will not be recognized as revenue. We use gross billings as an operational metric to assess the volume of transactions or market share for our business as well as to understand changes in our accounts receivable and accounts payable. We believe gross billings will aid investors in the same manner.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Many of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “looking ahead,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “confident,” “may,” “can,” “potential,” “possible,” “proposed,” “in process,” “under construction,” “in development,” “opportunity,” “target,” “outlook,” “maintain,” “continue,” “goal,” “aim,” “commit,” or similar expressions, or when we discuss our priorities, strategy, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections, intentions or expectations. In this press release, the forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, declaring and reaffirming our strategic goals, future operating results, and the effects and potential benefits of strategic acquisitions on our business, payments of dividends and the Company’s capital allocation objectives. Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions of Interworks Single Member SA and Douglas Stewart Software & Services, LLC, the continued acceptance of the Company’s distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, product mix, market conditions, competitive pricing pressures, the successful integration of acquisitions, contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs, inflation, import and export tariffs, the successful integration of artificial intelligence tools, interest rate risk and impact thereof, as well as factors that affect the software industry in general. The forward looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in Item 1A. of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,563 $ 29,778 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $669 and $588, respectively 324,345 341,597 Inventory, net 2,502 2,447 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,825 6,874 Total current assets 374,235 380,696 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 13,339 12,853 Goodwill 36,838 34,924 Other intangibles, net 32,228 36,550 Right-of-use assets, net 1,717 1,965 Accounts receivable long-term, net 1,233 1,174 Other assets 510 824 Deferred income tax assets 133 193 Total assets $ 460,233 $ 469,179 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 336,505 $ 370,397 Lease liability, current portion 791 654 Term loan, current portion 191 560 Total current liabilities 337,487 371,611 Lease liability, net of current portion 1,216 1,685 Deferred income tax liabilities 4,923 4,723 Term loan, net of current portion – 191 Non-current liabilities 28 381 Total liabilities 343,654 378,591 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 5,284,500 shares issued, and 4,610,618 and 4,601,302 shares outstanding, respectively 53 53 Additional paid-in capital 42,338 37,977 Treasury stock, at cost, 673,882 and 683,198 shares, respectively (14,909 ) (13,337 ) Retained earnings 87,039 68,787 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 2,058 (2,892 ) Total stockholders' equity 116,579 90,588 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 460,233 $ 469,179



