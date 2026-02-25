Commerce to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRC) (formerly BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.), a provider of an open, intelligent ecosystem of technology solutions that empower businesses to unlock data potential and deliver seamless, personalized experiences at scale, today announced that Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Lentz will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conference:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference: The in-person Commerce.com presentation is scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 9:15 a.m. Pacific Time (11:15 a.m. Central Time) in San Francisco, CA.





A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Commerce investor relations website at https://investors.commerce.com/ under Events & Presentations. Following the event, replays will be made available at the same location.

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Dell, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Pacsun, Perry Ellis, Skechers, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

BigCommerce,® the Commerce logo, and other brands are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owner.