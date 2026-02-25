LeMaitre Q4 2025 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants, and services, today reported Q4 2025 results, announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25/share (+25%), and provided guidance.

Q4 2025:

  • Sales $64.5mm, +16% (+15% organic) vs. Q4 2024
  • Gross margin 71.7% (+240 bps)
  • Op. income $18.8mm (+47%)
  • Op. margin 29%
  • Diluted EPS $0.68 (+39%)
  • Cash up $16.1mm sequentially to $359.1mm

Grafts (+27%), valvulotomes (+20%), and carotid shunts (+18%) drove Q4 sales growth. EMEA sales increased 29%, APAC 20%, and the Americas 10%.

Gross margin of 71.7% (+240 bps) increased due to higher average selling prices and manufacturing efficiencies. Operating income of $18.8mm (+47%) also benefited from moderate operating expense growth (+6%).

Chairman/CEO George LeMaitre said, “International Artegraft growth, higher ASPs and disciplined spending produced 16% Q4 sales growth and 47% op. income growth. Full year 2025 showed similar op. leverage: 14% sales growth & 30% op. income growth. 2026 guidance of $280mm (+12%) in sales and op. income of $77.8mm (+21% adjusted) suggests another year of healthy sales & profit growth.”

Business Outlook

 Q1 2026 GuidanceFull Year Guidance
Sales$65.6mm - $67.6mm
(Mid: $66.6mm, +11%, +10% Org.)		$276mm - $284mm
(Mid: $280mm, +12%, +12% Org.)
Gross Margin72.1%72.1%
Op. Income$16.7mm - $18.1mm
(Mid: $17.4mm, +38%)		$75.0mm - $80.7mm
(Mid: $77.8mm, +15%, adj. +21%)
Op. Margin (Mid)26%28%
EPS$0.64 - $0.69
(Mid: $0.66, +38%)		$2.81 - $3.01
(Mid: $2.91, +16%, adj. +22%)
   

Quarterly Dividend

On February 19, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved a 25% increase to the quarterly dividend to $0.25/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 26, 2026, to stockholders of record on March 12, 2026.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 19, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $100.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 18, 2027, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. Access to the live call is available by registering online here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, GAAP financial performance measures. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic" or “adjusted.” The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. Additionally, the Company has provided percentages for operating income and EPS guidance adjusted to exclude the effects of the employee retention tax credit received in 2025. Management believes that viewing projected growth in operating income and EPS excluding those effects provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s projected profitability.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures set forth in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, our ability to maintain historic levels of profit growth; our ability to increase the selling prices of our products; competition from other medical device companies and alternative medical technologies; our ability to source, acquire, and integrate acquisitions; our dependence on sole- or limited-source suppliers; our ability to engage sales call points other than vascular surgeons; disruptions to our information technology systems or breaches of our information security systems; our implementation of our new enterprise resource planning system; our ability to procure, process, and preserve human tissue and comply with relevant regulatory requirements; the impact of a disruption in our manufacturing facilities; our ability to navigate the risks inherent in operating internationally; our ability to transition to direct sales models in certain international territories; the status of our regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both domestically and internationally; the occurrence of litigation relating to product liability, employment matters, intellectual property, contract disputes, and other matters; the occurrence of product defects or recalls; our ability to service and repurchase our debt; the dilutive effect of a conversion of our debt; our ability to navigate executive officer transitions and retain key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property; volatility in the price of our common stock; and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT: 
Gregory Manker
Director of Business Development and Investor Relations
+1 781-362-1260 x 419
gmanker@lemaitre.com


     
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
      
   December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
   (unaudited)  
Assets    
      
Current assets:    
 Cash and cash equivalents $28,244  $25,610 
 Short-term marketable securities  330,876   274,112 
 Accounts receivable, net  33,610   30,063 
 Inventory and other deferred costs  70,422   64,927 
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets  5,080   7,480 
Total current assets  468,232   402,192 
      
Property and equipment, net  26,997   24,800 
Right-of-use leased assets  15,762   16,768 
Goodwill  65,945   65,945 
Other intangibles, net  33,089   35,819 
Deferred tax assets  759   1,425 
Other assets  4,906   4,868 
      
Total assets $615,690  $551,817 
      
      
Liabilities and stockholders' equity    
      
Current liabilities:    
 Accounts payable $3,646  $1,761 
 Accrued expenses  29,411   24,732 
 Acquisition-related obligations  322   1,433 
 Lease liabilities - short-term  2,944   2,681 
Total current liabilities  36,323   30,607 
      
Convertible senior notes, net  168,645   167,772 
Lease liabilities - long-term  14,003   15,232 
Deferred tax liabilities  1,735   85 
Other long-term liabilities  1,468   831 
Total liabilities  222,174   214,527 
      
Stockholders' equity    
 Common stock  244   242 
 Additional paid-in capital  228,407   213,760 
 Retained earnings  184,715   145,090 
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (2,411)  (6,184)
 Treasury stock  (17,439)  (15,618)
Total stockholders' equity  393,516   337,290 
      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $615,690  $551,817 
      


       
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)       
         
  For the three months ended For the year ended
  December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
         
Net sales$64,453  $55,717  $249,602  $219,863 
Cost of sales 18,263   17,127   71,063   68,962 
         
Gross profit 46,190   38,590   178,539   150,901 
         
Operating expenses:       
 Sales and marketing 13,434   12,626   54,464   46,737 
 General and administrative 10,391   9,492   42,024   36,258 
 Research and development 3,533   3,618   14,139   15,650 
Total operating expenses 27,358   25,736   110,627   98,645 
         
Income from operations 18,832   12,854   67,912   52,256 
         
Other income (expense):       
 Investment income 3,347   1,610   13,094   4,949 
 Interest expense (1,298)  (205)  (5,184)  (205)
 Other income (loss), net (581)  (238)  (638)  (125)
         
Income before income taxes 20,300   14,021   75,184   56,875 
         
Provision for income taxes 4,718   2,837   17,450   12,837 
         
Net income$15,582  $11,184  $57,734  $44,038 
         
Earnings per share of common stock       
 Basic$0.69  $0.50  $2.55  $1.96 
 Diluted$0.68  $0.49  $2.52  $1.93 
         
Weighted - average shares outstanding:       
 Basic 22,708   22,506   22,638   22,452 
 Diluted 22,968   22,902   22,929   22,779 
         
         
Cash dividends declared per common share
$0.20  $0.16  $0.80  $0.64 
         


             
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
                 
  For the three months ended For the year ended
  December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
  $ % $ % $ % $ %
Net Sales by Geography               
 Americas$40,169 62% $36,629 66% $159,665 64% $144,583 66%
 Europe, Middle East and Africa 19,691 31%  15,275 27%  73,122 29%  59,969 27%
 Asia Pacific 4,593 7%  3,813 7%  16,815 7%  15,311 7%
Total Net Sales$64,453 100% $55,717 100% $249,602 100% $219,863 100%
                 


          
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT)
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
          
   For the three months ended For the year ended
   December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA        
 Net income as reported $15,582  $11,184  $57,734  $44,038 
 Employee retention tax credit, net  -   -   (3,380)  - 
 Interest (income) expense, net  (2,049)  (1,405)  (7,910)  (4,744)
 Amortization and depreciation expense  2,606   2,416   10,418   9,608 
 Provision for income taxes  4,718   2,837   17,450   12,837 
          
 Adjusted EBITDA $20,857  $15,032  $74,312  $61,739 
          
 Adjusted EBITDA percentage increase  39%    20%  
          


            
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
            
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:         
 For the three months ended December 31, 2025         
  Net sales as reported $64,453        
  Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  (1,442)       
  Adjusted net sales   $63,011    
            
 For the three months ended December 31, 2024         
  Net sales as reported $55,717        
  Net impact of divestitures excluding currency  (988)       
  Adjusted net sales   $54,729    
            
  Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended December 31, 2025 $8,282  15%
            
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:         
 For the year ended December 31, 2025         
  Net sales as reported $249,602        
  Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  (2,724)       
  Adjusted net sales   $246,878    
            
 For the year ended December 31, 2024         
  Net sales as reported $219,863        
  Net impact of divestitures excluding currency  (3,263)       
  Adjusted net sales   $216,600    
            
  Adjusted net sales increase for the year ended December 31, 2025   $30,278  14%
            
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:         
 For the three months ending March 31, 2026         
  Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $66,636        
  Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  (2,318)       
  Adjusted projected net sales   $64,318    
            
 For the three months ended March 31, 2025         
  Net sales as reported $59,871        
  Net impact of divestitures excluding currency  (1,475)       
  Adjusted net sales   $58,396    
            
  Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending March 31, 2026 $5,922  10%
            
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:         
 For the year ending December 31, 2026         
  Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $279,986        
  Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations  (3,550)       
  Adjusted projected net sales   $276,436    
            
 For the year ended December 31, 2025         
  Net sales as reported $249,602        
  Net impact of divestitures excluding currency  (1,839)       
  Adjusted net sales   $247,763    
            
  Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2026 $28,673  12%
            
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings per share growth:         
 For the year ended December 31, 2025         
  Earnings per share as reported $2.52        
  Impact of employee retention credit  (0.14)       
  Adjusted earnings per share   $2.38    
            
 For the year ended December 31, 2024         
  Earnings per share as reported $1.93        
  Adjusted earnings per share   $1.93    
            
  Adjusted earnings per share increase for the year ended December 31, 2025 $0.45  23%
            


        
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
FULL YEAR GUIDANCE
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
          
  For the twelve months ended
  Full Year Guidance
December 31, 2026		 Full Year
December 31, 2025		 ERTC
Adjustment		 Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
December 31, 2025		Adjusted
Inc/(dec)
          
Net sales$279,986  $249,602  $-  $249,602  
Gross margin 72.1%  71.5%  -1.1%  70.4% 
Income from operations$77,837  $67,912  $(3,380) $64,532 21%
Operating margin 28%  27%  -1%  26% 
          
Earnings per share of common stock        
 Diluted$2.91  $2.52  $(0.14) $2.38 22%

