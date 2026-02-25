Ormat Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Financial Results

STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE, STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO EXPANSION, AND NEW LONG-TERM PPAS, SUPPORT LONG-TERM GROWTH TARGETS

HIGHLIGHTS

TOTAL REVENUES FOR THE FULL-YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER INCREASED 12.5% AND 19.6%, RESPECTIVELY, COMPARED TO 2024

LONG-TERM PPA AGREEMENTS SIGNED WITH GOOGLE AND SWITCH

ADVANCING ENHANCED GEOTHERMAL SYSTEMS (EGS) THROUGH SLB JOINT VENTURE AND SAGE INVESTMENT AND COOPERATION AGREEMENT

ORMAT ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR 2026 OUTLOOK AND GROWTH EXPECTATIONS

RENO, Nev., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) (the “Company” or “Ormat”), a leading geothermal and renewable energy company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Change (%) FY 2025 FY 2024 Change (%) GAAP Measures Revenues ($ millions) Electricity 186.6 180.1 3.6% 693.9 702.3 (1.2) % Product 63.1 39.6 59.1% 216.7 139.7 55.2% Energy Storage 26.3 11.0 140.5% 79.0 37.7 109.3% Total Revenues 276.0 230.7 19.6% 989.6 879.7 12.5% Gross Profit ($ millions) 78.8 73.6 7.2% 272.7 272.6 0.0% Gross margin (%) Electricity 30.2% 34.9% 28.5% 34.6% Product 14.2% 24.5% 21.2% 18.4% Energy Storage 51.5% 9.5% 36.4% 10.9% Gross margin (%) 28.6% 31.9% 27.6% 31.0% Operating income ($ millions) 42.6 49.1 (13.3) % 169.2 172.5 (1.9) % Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders ($ millions) 31.4 40.8 (23.2) % 123.9 123.7 0.1% Diluted EPS ($) 0.50 0.67 (25.4) % 2.02 2.04 (1.0) % Non-GAAP Measures Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders ($ millions) 41.8 43.6 (4.1) % 137.3 133.7 2.7% Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) 0.67 0.72 (6.9) % 2.24 2.20 1.8%

Adjusted EBITDA1 ($ millions) 158.7 145.5 9.1%

582.0 550.5 5.7%



“2025 marked a strong year for Ormat as we continued to execute on our long-term growth strategy and expand our portfolio,” said Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer of Ormat Technologies. “For the full year, revenue increased 12.5% to nearly $1.0 billion and Adjusted EBITDA improved 5.7%, driven primarily by higher contributions from our Energy Storage segment and improved performance from our Product segment. Our Energy Storage segment more than doubled revenues year-over-year, benefiting from higher merchant pricing in the PJM market and contributions from new facilities that reached commercial operation in 2024 and 2025. Importantly, the segment delivered strong margins in both the fourth quarter and full year, reflecting the success of our strategy to balance contracted revenues with merchant exposure to maximize profitability.”

“In our Electricity segment, fourth quarter revenues increased 3.6%, supported by the acquisition of the Blue Mountain power plant and improved performance at Dixie Valley. For the full year, results were negatively impacted by the previously disclosed U.S curtailments, which eased in the fourth quarter. These impacts were partially offset by contributions from Blue Mountain, the Beowawe repower project and improved operational performance across the portfolio.”

“During the year, we also made meaningful progress advancing next-generation geothermal technologies. We established a partnership with SLB and executed a strategic commercial agreement with Sage Geosystems to accelerate the development of EGS. Subsequent to year-end, we co-led Sage’s Series B financing with a $25 million investment, reinforcing our commitment to accelerate innovation and expand the long-term potential of next generation geothermal energy.”

“Demand for reliable, carbon-free baseload power continues to strengthen, particularly from data centers. In the last few months we have secured multiple long-term PPAs, including a 15-year portfolio PPA of up to 150MW to supply Google’s data center electricity needs through NV Energy, and a 20-year agreement with Switch for approximately 13MW from the Salt Wells power plant. These agreements enhance long-term revenue growth, support our expanded exploration and drilling initiatives, and position us to capitalize on record-high PPA pricing.”

Blachar concluded, “As we enter 2026, demand for reliable, low-carbon electricity, driven by AI and data center expansion, remains exceptionally strong. PPA pricing has reached attractive levels, and regulatory support remains constructive. With favorable market dynamics, recently signed PPAs, and an expanded exploration program, we remain on track to achieve our generating capacity goals of 2.6 to 2.8 GW by the end of 2028. We believe Ormat is well positioned to continue expanding its leadership in geothermal, next generation geothermal technologies and energy storage while delivering long-term shareholder value.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders for the fourth quarter was $31.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $40.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by $12 million in impairment charges and a slightly higher effective tax rate, partially offset by strong growth in the Energy Storage segment. For the full year 2025, net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders was $123.9 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, compared to $123.7 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, in 2024.

Adjusted net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders and adjusted diluted EPS for the fourth quarter decreased 4.1% and 6.9%, respectively, compared to last year. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders and adjusted diluted EPS for the full year 2025 increased 2.7% and 1.8%, respectively, compared to last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9.1% in the fourth quarter to $158.7 million and increased 5.7% for the full year to $582.0 million. The year-over-year growth was primarily driven by higher contributions from the Energy Storage segment, reflecting improved PJM pricing and new capacity additions, as well as improved performance in the Product segment.

Electricity segment revenues increased 3.6% in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year, primarily driven by contributions from the Blue Mountain power plant, acquired in June 2025, and improved generation performance at Dixie Valley. For the full year 2025, Electricity segment revenues decreased 1.2% compared to 2024, primarily due to $18.6 million of curtailments across several U.S. facilities, a temporary reduction in generation at Puna related to wellfield issues and lower energy rates and planned repowering activities at Stillwater. These headwinds were partially offset by contributions from Blue Mountain, the Beowawe repowering, and Improved performance at Dixie Valley.

Energy Storage revenues increased 140.5% in the fourth quarter and 109.3% for the full year 2025 compared to 2024. Growth was driven by higher merchant pricing in the PJM market, commercial operation of Bottleneck and Montague in the fourth quarter of 2024 and Lower Rio and the Arrowleaf hybrid solar-plus-storage facility in the second half of 2025. Energy Storage gross margin improved significantly year-over-year, reflecting higher merchant pricing and the benefit of a more optimized portfolio mix between contracted and merchant revenues.

Product segment revenues increased 59.1% in the fourth quarter and 55.2% for the full year 2025, primarily driven by the timing of revenue recognition from manufacturing and construction progress.

Product segment backlog stands at approximately $352 million as of February 25, 2026. This amount includes approximately $100 million of revenues related to the Topp 2 project, for which our customer exercised its purchase option. The revenues are expected to be recognized in the first quarter of 2026.





BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

In February 2026, we executed a 15-year geothermal portfolio PPA of up to 150MW to supply Google’s data centers’ electricity needs through NV Energy.

In January 2026, our customer exercised its option to purchase the 50MW Topp 2 project in New Zealand for approximately $100 million.

In January 2026, we acquired our second hybrid solar-plus-storage facility from Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., the Hoku 30MW solar PV plant paired with a 30MW/120MWh battery, on Hawaii's Big Island for $80.5 million in cash.

In January 2026, we invested $25 million in Sage Geosystems as part of its Series B financing round to advance next-generation geothermal and energy storage technologies.

In January 2026, we were awarded the Telaga Ranu Geothermal Working Area in Indonesia, strengthening Ormat’s long-term development pipeline in the country.

In January 2026, we signed a 20-year PPA with Switch for approximately 13MW from the Salt Wells power plant.

In December 2025, we commenced commercial operations at Arrowleaf, Ormat’s first hybrid solar-plus-storage facility (42MW solar + 35MW/140MWh storage).

In October 2025, we announced a strategic collaboration with SLB to develop EGS solutions. This collaboration with SLB is expected to significantly accelerate the timeline for Ormat to become a developer of EGS power plants and market EGS solutions that will help meet the growing demand for clean energy. Preparations for our EGS pilot project are already underway.

2026 GUIDANCE

Total revenues increased to between $1,110 million and $1,160 million.

Electricity segment revenues between $715 million and $730 million.

Product segment revenues of between $300 million and $320 million.

Energy Storage revenues of between $95 million and $110 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to between $615 million and $645 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is attributable to minority interest of approximately $18.9 million.

The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025. However, the Company does not provide guidance on net income and is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to net income without unreasonable efforts due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts, the probable significance of which cannot be determined. These include impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

DIVIDEND

On February 24, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on March 24, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2026. In addition, the Company expects to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share in each of the next three quarters.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over six decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,600 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,755MW with a 1,340MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 415MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Electricity 186,637 180,147 693,900 702,264 Product 63,058 39,643 216,686 139,661 Energy storage 26,341 10,951 78,957 37,729 Total revenues 276,036 230,741 989,543 879,654 Cost of revenues: Electricity 130,332 117,340 495,989 459,526 Product 54,103 29,929 170,671 113,911 Energy storage 12,775 9,911 50,198 33,598 Total cost of revenues 197,210 157,180 716,858 607,035 Gross profit 78,826 73,561 272,685 272,619 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 1,039 1,391 6,304 6,501 Selling and marketing expenses 5,461 4,153 18,898 17,694 General and administrative expenses 21,723 19,583 79,592 80,119 Other operating income (4,325) (3,125) (14,844) (9,375) Impairment of long-lived assets

12,064 — 12,064 1,280 Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities 302 2,474 1,446 3,930 Operating income 42,562 49,085 169,225 172,470 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,147 1,389 6,015 7,883 Interest expense, net (35,019) (34,525) (141,851) (134,031) Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses) (989) (4,319) 5,248 (4,187) Income attributable to sale of tax benefits 18,548 20,020 66,726 73,054 Other non-operating income (expense), net (37) 66 385 188 Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings (losses) of investees 26,212 31,716 105,748 115,377 Income tax (provision) benefit 6,738 11,771 20,282 16,289 Equity in earnings (losses) of investees 99 (862) 960 (425) Net income 33,049 42,625 126,990 131,241 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,696) (1,804) (3,092) (7,508) Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 31,353 40,821 123,898 123,733 Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic: 0.52 0.67 2.04 2.05 Diluted: 0.50 0.67 2.02 2.04 Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic 60,823 60,480 60,705 60,455 Diluted 62,335 60,770 61,362 60,790

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)

Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 147,448 94,395 Restricted cash and cash equivalents (primarily related to VIEs) 133,418 111,377 Receivables: Trade less allowance for credit losses of $308 and $224, respectively (primarily related to VIEs)

164,772 164,050 Other 36,711 50,792 Inventories 45,268 38,092 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 30,011 29,243 Prepaid expenses and other 40,141 59,173 Total current assets 597,769 547,122 Investment in an unconsolidated company 162,111 144,585 Deposits and other (primarily related to VIEs) 137,744 75,383 Deferred income taxes 138,903 153,936 Property, plant and equipment, net Property, plant and equipment, net ($3,460,079 and $3,271,248 related to VIEs, respectively)

3,672,569 3,501,886 Construction-in-process ($392,644 and $251,442 related to VIEs, respectively)

1,048,174 755,589 Operating leases right of use ($17,236 and $13,989 related to VIEs, respectively)

41,756 32,114 Finance leases right of use (none related to VIEs) 4,690 2,841 Intangible assets, net 274,548 301,745 Goodwill 168,244 151,023 Total assets 6,246,508 5,666,224 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 234,757 234,334 Short term revolving credit lines with banks (full recourse) 80,000 — Commercial paper (less deferred financing costs of $17 and $23, respectively)

99,983 99,977 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 13,159 23,091 Current portion of long-term debt: Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs): 79,885 70,262 Full recourse 214,207 161,313 Financing liability 9,749 4,093 Operating lease liabilities 4,764 3,633 Finance lease liabilities 1,884 1,375 Total current liabilities 738,388 598,078 Long-term debt, net of current portion: Limited and non-recourse (primarily related to VIEs and less deferred financing costs of $13,488 and $8,849, respectively): 645,803 578,204 Full recourse (less deferred financing costs of $4,248 and $4,671, respectively): 1,009,090 822,828 Convertible senior notes (less deferred financing costs of $4,103 and $6,820, respectively)

472,334 469,617 Financing liability 206,647 216,476 Operating lease liabilities 29,760 22,523 Finance lease liabilities 2,850 1,529 Liability associated with sale of tax benefits 190,168 152,292 Deferred income taxes 68,661 68,616 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 10,378 6,272 Liabilities for severance pay 11,942 10,488 Asset retirement obligation 135,574 129,651 Other long-term liabilities 33,637 29,270 Total liabilities 3,555,232 3,105,844 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 10,402 9,448 Equity: The Company's stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 60,845,411 and 60,500,580 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively

61 61 Additional paid-in capital 1,654,635 1,635,245 Treasury stock, at cost (258,667 shares held as of December 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively)

(17,964) (17,964) Retained earnings 909,343 814,518 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (2,132) (6,731) Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders 2,543,943 2,425,129 Noncontrolling interest 136,931 125,803 Total equity 2,680,874 2,550,932 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity 6,246,508 5,666,224

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, adjusted for (i) mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives not designated as hedging instruments; (ii) stock-based compensation; (iii) merger and acquisition transaction costs; (iv) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities; (v) costs related to settlement agreements; (vi) non-cash impairment charges; (vii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities; (viii) allowance for bad debts; and (ix) other unusual or non-recurring items. We adjust for these factors as they may be non-cash, unusual in nature and/or are not factors used by management for evaluating operating performance. We believe that presentation of these measures will enhance an investor’s ability to evaluate our financial and operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S., or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Board of Directors and senior management use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 2024:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 ($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

Net income 33,049 42,625 126,990 131,241 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs) 33,872 33,136 135,836 126,148 Income tax provision (benefit) (6,738) (11,771) (20,282) (16,289) Adjustment to investment in unconsolidated companies: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla and Ijen 4,229 4,964 15,086 17,637 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 74,434 68,907 287,505 259,151 EBITDA 138,846 137,861 545,135 517,888 Mark-to-market on derivative instruments 1,756 (14) 550 856 Stock-based compensation 4,917 5,310 19,390 20,197 Allowance for bad debts 18 13 228 355 Impairment of long-lived assets 12,064 — 12,064 1,280 Write-off of unsuccessful exploration and storage activities 302 2,474 1,446 3,930 Merger and acquisition transaction costs 784 570 2,272 1,949 Settlement agreements — (750) 900 4,000 Adjusted EBITDA 158,687 145,464 581,985 550,455

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS 1

Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS are adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. The use of Adjusted Net income attributed to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business.

The following tables reconcile Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted diluted EPS for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 2024:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024

2025

2024 GAAP Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 31.4 40.8 123.9 123.7 Tax asset write-off in Sarulla, our unconsolidated company — 0.9 — 0.9 Impairment of long-lived assets 9.5 — 9.5 1.0 Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities and Storage activities

0.24 2.0 1.14 3.1 Merger and acquisition transaction costs 0.62 0.5 1.79 1.5 Allowance for bad debts 0.01 0.01 0.18 0.3 Settlement agreements — (0.6) 0.71 3.2 Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 41.8 43.6 137.3 133.7 GAAP diluted EPS 0.50 0.67 2.02 2.04 Tax asset write-off in Sarulla, our unconsolidated company — 0.01 — 0.01 Impairment of long-lived assets 0.15 — 0.16 0.02 Write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities and Storage activities

0.00 0.03 0.02 0.05 Merger and acquisition transaction costs 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.03 Allowance for bad debts 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Settlement agreements — (0.01) 0.01 0.05 Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) 0.67 0.72 2.24 2.20

_________________________________

1 Adjusted diluted EPS is computed based on adjusted net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding before rounding. The individual components in the table are rounded to the nearest applicable unit; therefore, recalculation using the rounded amounts may not result in the adjusted diluted EPS presented.