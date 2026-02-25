California Water Service Group Reports Solid Q4 and YE 2025 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group or Company, NYSE: CWT), a leading publicly traded water utility serving California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas, today reported solid Q4 and year-end 2025 results and provided an update on the Proposed Decision in its 2024 California General Rate Case (2024 CA GRC).

Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Results in Line with Expectations; Impacted by Wet Q4 Weather

Q4 Financial Results

Q4 2025 net income decreased $8.2 million, or 42%, to $11.5 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share in Q4 2024. Q4 2025 revenue decreased $2.2 million, or less than 1.0%, to $220.0 million, compared to revenue of $222.2 million in Q4 2024.

Rate changes and changes in the Monterey-Style Water Revenue Adjustment Mechanism (M-WRAM) added $12.1 million and $4.4 million of revenue, respectively. Declining customer consumption decreased revenue by $14.6 million and accrued and unbilled revenue decreased $5.7 million, due to extremely wet December weather in California.



Q4 2025 operating expenses increased $4.5 million, or 2.3%, to $194.4 million, compared to operating expenses of $189.9 million in Q4 2024. Water production costs decreased by $2.7 million, primarily due to lower consumption, offset by increases in wholesale water rates. Other operations expenses increased $3.8 million, primarily due to an increase in conservation expenses. Depreciation and amortization increased $3.2 million due to new capital assets placed in service. Operating expense increases were partially offset by a decrease in operating income tax expense of $3.6 million, primarily due to lower pre-tax earnings and a decrease in the effective tax rate.





Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Full year 2025 net income decreased $62.6 million, or 32.8%, to $128.2 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, compared to net income of $190.8 million, or $3.25 per diluted share in full year 2024. Full year 2025 net income increased $1.4 million, and diluted earnings per share decreased $0.01, when 2024 results are presented on a non-GAAP basis to remove the impact of the delayed 2021 California GRC as described below.

Full year 2025 operating revenue decreased $36.7 million, or 3.5%, to $1.0 billion, compared to full year 2024 revenue of $1.04 billion. Compared to full year 2024 non-GAAP revenue, full year 2025 revenue increased $50.7 million, or 5.4%. Rate changes added $69.6 million in revenue, offset by a decrease in M-WRAM revenue of $9.0 million. M-WRAM revenue in 2024 includes $17.4 million of interim rate relief attributable to 2023. Customer consumption decreased $12.7 million. Regulatory approval of amounts in the Palos Verdes Pipeline Memorandum Account added $3.8 million in 2025 revenue. Revenue increases were offset by $88.6 million in Interim Rates Memorandum Account (IRMA) revenue recorded in 2024, which included $67.6 million of interim rate relief attributable to 2023.

Full year 2025 operating expenses increased $18.0 million, or 2.2%, to $829.8 million, compared to full year operating expenses of $811.8 million in 2024. Water production costs increased by $11.5 million, primarily due to increases in wholesale water rates, partially offset by a decrease in customer consumption. Other operations expenses increased $11.6 million, primarily due to an increase in labor costs and bad debt expenses. The change in bad debt expense was primarily due to the application of California state arrearage funds to eligible past-due and written-off accounts in 2024. No similar funding was available in 2025. Depreciation and amortization increased $12.5 million due to new capital assets placed in service. Operating expense increases were offset by a $24.7 million decrease in operating income tax expense due to lower pre-tax earnings in 2025 compared to 2024, as a result of recording the 2021 California GRC decision in March 2024.





Non-GAAP Financial Information

As a result of the delayed 2021 California GRC decision, interim rate relief related to 2023--including revenue of $87.5 million and net income of $64.0 million, or $1.09 per diluted share--was recorded and finalized in 2024 after approval by the CPUC. Non-GAAP financial measures adjust for the impact of 2023 interim rate relief on 2024 results. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, see the reconciliation of results and related explanations under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

“Given that this is the third year of our California rate case cycle and that we had a much wetter than normal December, these results are in line with our expectations,” said Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki. “We also achieved a number of key milestones in 2025.”

Among those milestones, the Company:

Invested a record $517.0 million in water system infrastructure in 2025, a 9.8% increase over water system infrastructure investments in 2024.

Completed rate cases in Hawaii and Washington, adding $5.1 million in authorized revenue.

Announced the sale and issuance of $170.0 million of Notes by Group and $200.0 million of Bonds by Cal Water in private placement transactions.

Announced the intent to acquire the remaining membership interests of BVRT Utility Holding Company LLC and become the sole owner of its seven subsidiary water and wastewater utilities in the south Austin-San Antonio corridor.

Entered into an agreement to own and operate wastewater and recycled water systems serving a master-planned, mixed-use development in San Bernardino County, Calif., with 500 customer connections initially and up to 15,000 at full buildout.

Increased its annual dividend by 10.71%, or $0.12, to $1.24 per common share, including a one-time special dividend of $0.04 per common share. This marked the Company’s 58th consecutive annual dividend, bringing its five-year compound annual dividend growth rate to 7.7%.

“I am extremely pleased with our accomplishments in 2025. I'm also cautiously optimistic given where we are in the process that we should receive a Proposed Decision on our 2024 California General Rate Case in a matter of days or weeks, not months,” Kropelnicki said.

The Company believes that if the Proposed Decision were issued by March 15, there should be sufficient time for the Commission to consider the matter and adopt a final decision at its meeting on April 9.

About California Water Service Group

Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, as well as Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water and wastewater service to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington and Texas. Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com .

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

(In thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Utility plant: Utility plant $ 5,909,242 $ 5,400,489 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,329,652 ) (1,241,785 ) Net utility plant 4,579,590 4,158,704 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 51,820 50,121 Restricted cash 45,553 45,566 Receivables: Customers, net 56,322 58,585 Regulatory balancing accounts 72,511 55,917 Other, net 49,004 33,976 Accrued and unbilled revenue, net 39,674 39,718 Materials and supplies 19,784 20,511 Taxes, prepaid expenses, and other assets 19,760 19,742 Total current assets 354,428 324,136 Other assets: Regulatory assets 339,865 357,406 Goodwill 37,063 37,063 Other assets 360,219 302,974 Total other assets 737,147 697,443 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,671,165 $ 5,180,283 CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES Capitalization: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 136,000 shares authorized, 59,638 and 59,484 outstanding in 2025 and 2024, respectively $ 596 $ 595 Additional paid-in capital 973,454 966,975 Retained earnings 729,276 674,918 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,922 ) (7,217 ) Noncontrolling interests 2,571 3,015 Total equity 1,691,975 1,638,286 Long-term debt, net 1,471,968 1,104,571 Total capitalization 3,163,943 2,742,857 Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt, net 2,270 72,422 Short-term borrowings 130,000 205,000 Accounts payable 175,729 167,533 Regulatory balancing accounts 25,458 22,648 Accrued other taxes 6,048 6,084 Accrued interest 12,976 8,406 Other accrued liabilities 65,683 56,271 Total current liabilities 418,164 538,364 Deferred income taxes 450,946 411,083 Regulatory liabilities 929,814 814,551 Pension 94,226 81,665 Advances for construction 210,638 202,614 Contributions in aid of construction 297,016 294,970 Other 106,418 94,179 Commitments and contingencies TOTAL CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES $ 5,671,165 $ 5,180,283





CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating revenue $ 219,978 $ 222,195 $ 1,000,140 $ 1,036,806 Operating expenses: Operations: Water production costs 71,040 73,728 322,237 310,648 Administrative and general 37,843 36,424 141,571 139,515 Other operations 36,120 32,288 130,106 118,457 Maintenance 9,478 8,689 36,001 34,753 Depreciation and amortization 36,262 33,014 144,365 131,901 Income tax (benefit) expense (7,373 ) (3,772 ) 11,216 35,938 Property and other taxes 11,008 9,578 44,275 40,540 Total operating expenses 194,378 189,949 829,771 811,752 Net operating income 25,600 32,246 170,369 225,054 Other income and expenses: Non-regulated revenue 5,435 5,884 20,776 20,628 Non-regulated expenses (5,859 ) (7,188 ) (14,649 ) (14,201 ) Other components of net periodic benefit credit 4,293 3,741 18,230 15,803 Allowance for equity funds used during construction 1,869 1,650 7,709 6,902 Income tax expense on other income and expenses (2,475 ) (1,985 ) (7,890 ) (6,551 ) Net other income 3,263 2,102 24,176 22,581 Interest expense: Interest expense 18,306 15,674 70,392 60,698 Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction (923 ) (790 ) (3,695 ) (3,148 ) Net interest expense 17,383 14,884 66,697 57,550 Net income 11,480 19,464 127,848 190,085 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2 ) (195 ) (363 ) (722 ) Net income attributable to California Water Service Group $ 11,482 $ 19,659 $ 128,211 $ 190,807 Earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.33 $ 2.15 $ 3.26 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.33 $ 2.15 $ 3.25 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 59,609 59,477 59,570 58,612 Diluted 59,691 59,535 59,633 58,647 Dividends per share of common stock $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 1.24 $ 1.12



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s revenue, net income, and diluted earnings per share are prepared in accordance with GAAP and represent amounts reported on filings with the SEC. Adjusted revenue, net income, and diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures representing GAAP balances that, in this earnings release, are adjusted to exclude the effects of 2023 interim rate relief related to the delayed 2021 California GRC decision recorded and finalized by the Company in 2024. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information for investors and analysts to better assess the Company’s 2025 financial performance as compared to 2024 without the impact of the 2023 interim rate relief on 2024 results. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even when the same or similarly titled terms are used to identify such measures, limiting their usefulness for comparative purposes. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to the financial information prepared on a GAAP basis rather than an alternative to the respective GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures