Whitestone REIT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced its operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025. Whitestone creates neighborhood center communities in its high-quality open-air shopping centers that it acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops primarily in some of the largest, fastest-growing, high-household-income markets in the Sunbelt. For the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share was $0.43 and $0.33, respectively. For the full year 2025 and 2024, Net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted share was $0.95 and $0.72, respectively.

“We are pleased to report strong fourth quarter and full year operating and financial results. We delivered full-year 4.0% Same Store Net Operating Income growth and record occupancy of 94.6%. We are firmly on track with our long-term 5-7% Core FFO per share growth target. The leasing environment in Whitestone’s markets remains robust. We anticipate that our business model and focus on high-return shop space will allow us to continue capitalizing on favorable demographic trends and urban development within our footprint. Our twin goals of driving Core FFO per share growth and simultaneously strengthening our balance sheet remain. We look forward to sharing more on tomorrow’s earnings conference call.”

– Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer

Fourth Quarter 2025 Operating and Financial Results

All per share amounts are on a diluted per common share and operating partnership (“OP”) unit basis unless stated otherwise.

Reconciliations of Net Income Attributable to Whitestone REIT to FFO, Core FFO, NOI and EBITDAre are included herein.

Revenues of $43.9 million versus $40.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $22.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, inclusive of a $0.30 per diluted share gain on sale of properties, versus $17.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024, inclusive of a $0.23 per diluted share gain on sale of properties.

Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) of $15.2 million versus $14.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Core FFO per diluted share was $0.28 versus $0.28 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fund From Operations (“FFO”) of $15.2 million versus $14.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

FFO per diluted share of $0.28 versus $0.28 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

EBITDAre of $23.9 million versus $23.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Same-Store Net Operating Income (“NOI”) grew 3.8% to $26.3 million versus $25.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net Effective Annual Base Rental Revenue per leased square foot was up 5% to $25.73, compared to the prior year quarter.

Full Year 2025 Operating and Financial Results

All per share amounts are on a diluted per common share and operating partnership (“OP”) unit basis unless stated otherwise.

Revenues of $160.9 million versus $154.3 million for 2024.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders of $49.9 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, inclusive of a $0.57 per diluted share gain on sale of properties, versus $36.9 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, inclusive of a $0.43 per diluted share gain on sale of properties for 2024.

Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) of $55.4 million versus $52.5 million for 2024.

Core FFO per diluted share of $1.05 versus $1.01 for 2024.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) of $54.6 million versus $50.7 million for 2024.

FFO per diluted share of $1.03 versus $0.98 for 2024.

EBITDAre of $89.6 million versus $85.3 million for 2024.

Same-Store Net Operating Income (“NOI”) grew 4% to $97.5 million versus $93.8 million for 2024.

Operating Results

For the three-month periods ending December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company’s operating highlights were as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2025 Fourth Quarter 2024 Occupancy: Wholly Owned Properties – All 94.6% 94.1% >10,000 Sq Ft Occupancy 97.7% 97.4% ≤ 10,000 Sq Ft Occupancy 92.7% 92.1% Same Store Property Net Operating Income Change (1) 3.8% 5.8% Rental Rate Growth - Total (GAAP Basis): 18.2% 21.9% New Leases 25.9% 36.1% Renewal Leases 16.6% 19.0% Leasing Transactions: Number of New Leases 19 29 New Leases - Lease Term Revenue (millions) $11.3 $40.6 Number of Renewal Leases 23 50 Renewal Leases - Lease Term Revenue (millions) $7.7 $15.9

Balance Sheet and Debt Metrics

As of December 31, 2025, Whitestone had total debt of $649.4 million, along with capacity and availability of $323.2 million and $220.4 million, respectively, under its $375 million revolving credit facility.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company has undepreciated real estate assets of $1.4 billion.

Dividend

On December 18, 2025, the Board of Trustees of Whitestone REIT approved a change to the Company’s dividend payment schedule from a monthly dividend to a quarterly dividend.

In connection with this change, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1425 per share on the Company’s common shares and $0.1425 per unit on the Company’s operating partnership units for the first quarter of 2026. The declared quarterly dividend represents a 5.6% increase over the Company’s previous quarterly dividend amount. The dividend will be payable on March 30, 2026 to shareholders and unitholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2026.

2026 Full Year Guidance

The Company currently estimates that U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) net income available to common shareholders will be within the range of $0.38 to $0.43 per diluted share, and Core FFO will be within the range of $1.10 to $1.14 per diluted share and OP Unit.

Initial 2026 Guidance 2025 Actual (unaudited, amounts in thousands except per share and percentages) Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $20,580 -$22,730 $49,926 Core FFO (1) $59,064 - $61,214 $55,428 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT per share $0.38 - $0.43 $0.95 Core FFO per diluted share and OP Unit (1) $1.10 - $1.14 $1.05 Key Drivers: Same store net operating income growth (2) 3.0% - 4.75% 4% Bad debt as a percentage of revenue 0.50% - 1.00% 0.55% Interest expense $32,600 - $34,100 $33,672





(1) For the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP financial measure, see the “Core FFO per diluted share and OP unit” reconciliation table. Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) is a non-GAAP measure. Guidance does not include the operational or capital impact of any future unannounced acquisition or disposition activity or the collection of any amounts due us from our claims in the Pillarstone bankruptcy. (2) Excludes straight-line rent, amortization of above/below market rates and lease termination fees for both periods.

Portfolio Statistics

As of December 31, 2025, Whitestone wholly owned 56 Community-Centered Properties™ with 4.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (“GLA”). Five of the 56 Community-Centered Properties™ are land parcels held for future development. The portfolio is comprised of 31 properties in Texas and 25 in Arizona. Whitestone’s Community-Centered Properties are located in the MSA’s of Austin (7), Dallas (11), Houston (10), Phoenix (25), and San Antonio (3). The Company’s properties in these markets are generally in high-traffic locations, surrounded by high-household-income communities.

At the end of the fourth quarter, the Company’s diversified tenant base was comprised of 1,458 tenants, with the largest tenant accounting for only 2.1% of annualized base rental revenues. Lease terms range from less than one year for smaller tenants to more than 15 years for larger tenants. Whitestone’s leases generally include minimum monthly lease payments and tenant reimbursements for payment of taxes, insurance and maintenance, and typically exclude restrictive lease clauses.

Supplemental Financial Information

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains supplemental financial measures that are not calculated pursuant to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) including EBITDAre, FFO, Core FFO, NOI and net debt. Following are explanations and reconciliations of these metrics to their most comparable GAAP metric.

EBITDAre: The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) defines EBITDAre as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and impairment write-downs of depreciable property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciable property in the affiliate, plus or minus losses and gains on the disposition of depreciable property, including losses/gains on change in control and adjustments to reflect the entity’s share of EBITDAre of the unconsolidated affiliates and consolidated affiliates with non-controlling interests. We calculate EBITDAre in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition. Management believes that EBITDAre represents a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that provides investors with a relevant basis for comparing REITs. There can be no assurance the EBITDAre as presented by the Company is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measurements under GAAP as indicators of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as measures of liquidity. EBITDAre does not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness.

FFO: Funds From Operations: NAREIT defines FFO as net income (loss) (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains or losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. We calculate FFO in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition and also include adjustments for our unconsolidated real estate partnership.

Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) is a non-GAAP measure. From time to time, we report or provide guidance with respect to “Core FFO” which removes the impact of certain non-recurring and non-operating transactions or other items we do not consider to be representative of our core operating results including, without limitation, default interest on debt of real estate partnership, extinguishment of debt cost, gains or losses associated with litigation involving the Company that is not in the normal course of business, and proxy contest costs.

Management uses FFO and Core FFO as a supplemental measure to conduct and evaluate our business because there are certain limitations associated with using GAAP net income alone as the primary measure of our operating performance. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Because real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, management believes that the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting is insufficient by itself. In addition, securities analysts, investors and other interested parties use FFO as the primary metric for comparing the relative performance of equity REITs. FFO and Core FFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income or other measurements under GAAP, as an indicator of our operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as a measure of liquidity. FFO and Core FFO do not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness. Although our calculation of FFO is consistent with that of NAREIT, there can be no assurance that FFO and Core FFO presented by us is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs.

NOI: Net Operating Income: Management believes that NOI is a useful measure of our property operating performance. We define NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes). Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating NOI and, accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to other REITs. Because NOI excludes general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, deficit in earnings of real estate partnership, interest expense, interest, dividend and other investment income, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of properties, loss on disposal of assets, and includes NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) and net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year-over-year, reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. We use NOI to evaluate our operating performance since NOI allows us to evaluate the impact that factors such as occupancy levels, lease structure, lease rates and tenant base have on our results, margins and returns. In addition, management believes that NOI provides useful information to the investment community about our property and operating performance when compared to other REITs since NOI is generally recognized as a standard measure of property performance in the real estate industry. However, NOI should not be viewed as a measure of our overall financial performance since it does not reflect the level of capital expenditure and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, including general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, equity or deficit in earnings of real estate partnership, interest expense, interest, dividend and other investment income, provision for income taxes, gain on sale of properties, and gain or loss on sale or disposition of assets.

Same Store NOI: Management believes that Same Store NOI is a useful measure of the Company’s property operating performance because it includes only the properties that have been owned for the entire period being compared, and that it is frequently used by the investment community. Same Store NOI assists in eliminating differences in NOI due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the period being presented, providing a more consistent measure of the Company’s performance. The Company defines Same Store NOI as operating revenues (rental and other revenues, excluding straight-line rent adjustments, amortization of above/below market rents, and lease termination fees) less property and related expenses (property operation and maintenance and real estate taxes), Non-Same Store NOI, and NOI of our investment in Pillarstone OP (pro rata). We define “Non-Same Stores” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store NOI, and accordingly, the Company's Same Store NOI may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Net debt: We present net debt, which we define as total debt net of insurance financing less cash, and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre, which we define as net debt divided by EBITDAre because we believe they are helpful as supplemental measures in assessing our ability to service our financing obligations and in evaluating balance sheet leverage against that of other REITs. However, net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre should not be viewed as a stand-alone measure of our overall liquidity and leverage. In addition, our REITs may use different methodologies for calculating net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre, and accordingly our net debt and net debt to pro forma EBITDAre may not be comparable to that of other REITs.

Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data)





December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Real estate assets, at cost Property $ 1,354,112 $ 1,248,223 Accumulated depreciation (264,940 ) (246,534 ) Total real estate assets 1,089,172 1,001,689 Cash and cash equivalents 4,888 5,224 Restricted cash 2,472 10,146 Escrows and deposits 5,170 4,006 Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts(1) 37,447 33,820 Receivable from partnership redemption — 31,643 Receivable due from related party — 15,186 Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs 17,865 14,693 Prepaid expenses and other assets(2) 3,934 7,805 Finance lease right-of-use assets 10,315 10,427 Total assets $ 1,171,263 $ 1,134,639 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Notes payable $ 643,925 $ 631,518 Accounts payable and accrued expenses(3) 45,715 40,703 Payable due to related party — 1,577 Tenants' security deposits 9,652 9,295 Dividends and distributions payable 7,370 6,931 Finance lease liabilities 741 781 Total liabilities 707,403 690,805 Commitments and contingencies: — — Equity: Preferred shares, $0.001 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Common shares, $0.001 par value per share; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 51,088,833 and 50,690,163 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 51 51 Additional paid-in capital 641,234 637,946 Accumulated deficit (183,586 ) (205,557 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 391 5,713 Total Whitestone REIT shareholders' equity 458,090 438,153 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 5,770 5,681 Total equity 463,860 443,834 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,171,263 $ 1,134,639





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)





December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (1)Accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts Tenant receivables $ 17,025 $ 17,285 Accrued rents and other recoveries 32,835 29,964 Allowance for doubtful accounts (13,674 ) (14,720 ) Other receivables 1,261 1,291 Total accrued rents and accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts $ 37,447 $ 33,820 (2)Operating lease right of use assets (net) $ 539 $ 59 (3)Operating lease liabilities $ 539 $ 58





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Rental(1) $ 43,371 $ 38,932 $ 159,275 $ 151,260 Management, transaction, and other fees 545 1,906 1,584 3,022 Total revenues 43,916 40,838 160,859 154,282 Operating expenses Depreciation and amortization 9,757 8,652 35,929 34,894 Operating and maintenance 9,694 7,538 31,825 28,205 Real estate taxes 4,762 4,785 18,310 17,773 General and administrative 5,535 5,579 21,218 23,189 Total operating expenses 29,748 26,554 107,282 104,061 Other expenses (income) Interest expense 8,626 8,222 33,672 34,035 Extinguishment of debt cost 1 — 798 — Gain on sale of properties (15,783 ) (11,913 ) (29,957 ) (22,125 ) Loss on disposal of assets,net 142 364 239 547 Gain on partnership redemption (2,075 ) — (2,075 ) — Interest, dividend and other investment loss (income) 2 (72 ) (138 ) (87 ) Total other expenses (income) (9,087 ) (3,399 ) 2,539 12,370 Income before equity investment in real estate partnership and income tax 23,255 17,683 51,038 37,851 Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership — — — (28 ) Provision for income tax (130 ) (123 ) (482 ) (450 ) Net income 23,125 17,560 50,556 37,373 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 287 223 630 480 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 22,838 $ 17,337 $ 49,926 $ 36,893





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Basic Earnings Per Share: Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.45 $ 0.34 $ 0.98 $ 0.73 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding amounts attributable to unvested restricted shares $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 0.95 $ 0.72 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 51,028 50,650 50,959 50,214 Diluted 52,616 51,859 52,316 51,347 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net income $ 23,125 $ 17,560 $ 50,556 $ 37,373 Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedging activities 922 6,474 (5,390 ) 3,178 Comprehensive income 24,047 24,034 45,166 40,551 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 287 223 630 480 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 11 82 (68 ) 41 Comprehensive income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 23,749 $ 23,729 $ 44,604 $ 40,030





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (1) Rental Rental revenues $ 29,894 $ 27,580 $ 113,428 $ 108,930 Recoveries 13,575 11,549 46,724 43,558 Bad debt (98 ) (197 ) (877 ) (1,228 ) Total rental $ 43,371 $ 38,932 $ 159,275 $ 151,260





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)





Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 50,556 $ 37,373 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 35,929 34,894 Amortization of deferred loan costs 1,345 1,106 Gain on sale of properties (29,957 ) (22,125 ) Gain on partnership redemption (2,075 ) — Loss on disposal of assets, net 239 547 Bad debt 877 1,228 Accretion of debt discount 38 — Share-based compensation 5,319 4,579 Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership — 28 Amortization of right-of-use assets - finance leases 93 87 Building improvements received due to lease termination — (749 ) Extinguishment of debt cost 798 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Escrows and deposits (1,164 ) 6,509 Accrued rents and accounts receivable (4,346 ) (4,415 ) Receivable due from related party 224 (40 ) Unamortized lease commissions, legal fees and loan costs (3,634 ) (3,536 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,013 ) 2,280 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,771 ) (220 ) Payable due to related party (42 ) — Tenants' security deposits 357 681 Net cash provided by operating activities 50,773 58,227 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of real estate (86,156 ) (55,751 ) Additions to real estate (24,362 ) (22,410 ) Proceeds from sales of properties 42,234 52,004 Proceeds from sale of property held in restricted cash (1031 exchange) — 10,146 Receipt of funds from real estate partnership for loan repayment 13,633 — Proceeds from partnership redemption 33,354 — Net cash used in investing activities (21,297 ) (16,011 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Distributions paid to common shareholders (27,406 ) (24,572 ) Distributions paid to OP unit holders (348 ) (321 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of offering costs — 7,620 Payments of exchange offer costs — (81 ) Net payments of revolving credit facility (73,209 ) (21,000 ) Proceeds from notes payable — 76,340 Repayments of notes payable (17,572 ) (66,016 ) Payment of loan origination costs (6,643 ) (789 ) Repurchase of common shares (2,268 ) (2,641 ) Proceeds from borrowings under unsecured term loan 375,000 — Repayment of borrowings under unsecured term loan (285,000 ) — Payment of finance lease liability (40 ) (26 ) Net cash used in financing activities (37,486 ) (31,486 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,010 ) 10,730 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 15,370 4,640 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(1) $ 7,360 $ 15,370





(1) For a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, see supplemental disclosures below.





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Supplemental Disclosures (in thousands)





Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 33,581 $ 33,663 Cash paid for taxes $ 457 $ 432 Non cash investing and financing activities: Disposal of fully depreciated real estate $ 330 $ 58 Financed insurance premiums $ — $ 2,638 Value of shares issued under dividend reinvestment plan $ 112 $ 36 Value of common shares exchanged for OP units $ 125 $ 355 Change in fair value of cash flow hedge $ (5,390 ) $ 3,178 Recognition of finance lease liability $ — $ 86 Accrued capital expenditures $ 3,364 $ 2,062 Receivable from partnership redemption $ — $ 31,643 Building improvements received due to lease termination $ — $ 749 Recognition of operating lease liability $ 606 $ — Receivable recognized for partnership interest redemption $ 158 $ — Note payable assumed through property acquisition $ 17,650 $ —





December 31, 2025 2024 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,888 $ 5,224 Restricted cash 2,472 10,146 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 7,360 $ 15,370





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and per unit data)





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 FFO (NAREIT) AND CORE FFO Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 22,838 $ 17,337 $ 49,926 $ 36,893 Adjustments to reconcile to FFO:(1) Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 9,745 8,642 35,867 34,811 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets of real estate partnership (pro rata)(2) — — — 111 Loss on disposal of assets, net 142 364 239 547 Gain on sale of properties (15,783 ) (11,913 ) (29,957 ) (22,125 ) Gain on partnership redemption (2,075 ) — (2,075 ) — Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 287 223 630 480 FFO (NAREIT) $ 15,154 $ 14,653 $ 54,630 $ 50,717 Adjustments to reconcile to Core FFO: Extinguishment of debt cost 1 — 798 — Proxy contest costs — — — 1,757 Core FFO $ 15,155 $ 14,653 $ 55,428 $ 52,474 FFO PER SHARE AND OP UNIT CALCULATION Numerator: FFO $ 15,154 $ 14,653 $ 54,630 $ 50,717 Core FFO $ 15,155 $ 14,653 $ 55,428 $ 52,474 Denominator: Weighted average number of total common shares - basic 51,028 50,650 50,959 50,214 Weighted average number of total noncontrolling OP units - basic 641 649 643 653 Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - basic 51,669 51,299 51,602 50,867 Effect of dilutive securities: Unvested restricted shares 1,588 1,209 1,357 1,133 Weighted average number of total common shares and noncontrolling OP units - diluted 53,257 52,508 52,959 52,000 FFO per common share and OP unit - basic $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 1.06 $ 1.00 FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 1.03 $ 0.98 Core FFO per common share and OP unit - basic $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 1.07 $ 1.03 Core FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 1.05 $ 1.01





(1) Includes pro-rata share attributable to real estate partnership through January 25, 2024, the redemption date. (2) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company’s investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2024 have not been made available to us, we have estimated depreciation and amortization of real estate assets based on the information available to us at the time of this Report. On January 25, 2024, we exercised our redemption notice for substantially all of our investment in Pillarstone OP. As a result, our ownership no longer represents a majority interest.





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 22,838 $ 17,337 $ 49,926 $ 36,893 General and administrative expenses 5,535 5,579 21,218 23,189 Depreciation and amortization 9,757 8,652 35,929 34,894 Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership(1) — — — 28 Interest expense 8,626 8,222 33,672 34,035 Extinguishment of debt cost 1 — 798 — Interest, dividend and other investment income 2 (72 ) (138 ) (87 ) Provision for income taxes 130 123 482 450 Gain on sale of properties (15,783 ) (11,913 ) (29,957 ) (22,125 ) Loss on disposal of assets, net 142 364 239 547 Gain on partnership redemption (2,075 ) — (2,075 ) — NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata)(1) — — — 183 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 287 223 630 480 NOI $ 29,460 $ 28,515 $ 110,724 $ 108,487 Non-Same Store NOI(2) (1,848 ) (779 ) (9,114 ) (8,640 ) NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata)(1) — — — (183 ) NOI less Non-Same Store NOI and NOI of real estate partnership (pro rata) 27,612 27,736 101,610 99,664 Same Store straight-line rent adjustments (760 ) (547 ) (2,682 ) (3,160 ) Same Store amortization of above/below market rents (215 ) (243 ) (490 ) (787 ) Same Store lease termination fees (386 ) (1,662 ) (892 ) (1,961 ) Same Store NOI(3) $ 26,251 $ 25,284 $ 97,546 $ 93,756





(1) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third party partners for financial information regarding the Company’s investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 have not been made available to us, we have estimated deficit in earnings and pro rata share of NOI of real estate partnership based on the information available to us at the time of this Report. On January 25, 2024, we exercised our redemption notice for substantially all of our investment in Pillarstone OP. As a result, our ownership no longer represents a majority interest (2) We define “Non-Same Store” as properties that have been acquired since the beginning of the period being compared and properties that have been sold, but not classified as discontinued operations. For purpose of comparing the three months ended December 31, 2025 to the three months ended December 31, 2024, Non-Same Store includes properties acquired between October 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025, and properties sold between October 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025, but not included in discontinued operations. For purposes of comparing the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 to the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Non-Same Store includes properties acquired between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025 and properties sold between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025, but not included in discontinued operations. (3) We define “Same Store” as properties that have been owned during the entire period being compared. For purpose of comparing the three months ended December 31, 2025 to the three months ended December 31, 2024, Same Store includes properties owned before October 1, 2024 and not sold before December 31, 2025. For purposes of comparing the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 to the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Same Store includes properties owned before January 1, 2024 and not sold before December 31, 2025. Straight line rent adjustments, above/below market rents, and lease termination fees are excluded.





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 22,838 $ 17,337 $ 49,926 $ 36,893 Depreciation and amortization 9,757 8,652 35,929 34,894 Interest expense 8,626 8,222 33,672 34,035 Extinguishment of debt cost 1 — 798 — Provision for income taxes 130 123 482 450 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 287 223 630 480 Deficit in earnings of real estate partnership(1) — — — 28 EBITDAre adjustments for real estate partnership(1) — — — 136 Gain on sale of properties (15,783 ) (11,913 ) (29,957 ) (22,125 ) Gain on partnership redemption (2,075 ) — (2,075 ) — Loss on disposal of assets, net 142 364 239 547 EBITDAre $ 23,923 $ 23,008 $ 89,644 $ 85,338





(1) We rely on reporting provided to us by our third-party partners for financial information regarding the Company’s investment in Pillarstone OP. Because Pillarstone OP financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 have not been made available to us, we have estimated deficit in earnings and EBITDAre adjustments for real estate partnership based on the information available to us at the time of this Report. On January 25, 2024, we exercised our redemption notice for substantially all of our investment in Pillarstone OP. As a result, our ownership no longer represents a majority interest.





Whitestone REIT and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Initial Full Year Guidance for 2026 (in thousands, except per share and per unit data)





Projected Range Full Year 2026 Low High FFO and Core FFO per diluted share and OP unit Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT $ 20,580 $ 22,730 Adjustments to reconcile to FFO Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 38,133 38,133 Adjustments — — Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 351 351 FFO $ 59,064 $ 61,214 Adjustments to reconcile to Core FFO Adjustments — — Core FFO(1) $ 59,064 $ 61,214 Denominator: Dilutive shares 52,826 52,826 OP Units 649 649 Dilutive share and OP Units 53,475 53,475 Net income attributable to Whitestone REIT per diluted share $ 0.38 $ 0.43 FFO per diluted share and OP Unit $ 1.10 $ 1.14 Core FFO per diluted share and OP Unit(1) $ 1.10 $ 1.14





(1) Guidance does not include the operational or capital impact of any future unannounced acquisition or disposition activity or the collection of any amounts due us from our claims in the Pillarstone bankruptcy.



