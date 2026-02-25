AMD and Nutanix Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance an Open and Scalable Platform for Enterprise AI

News Highlights

AMD and Nutanix sign multi-year agreement to accelerate adoption of Nutanix-powered agentic AI platform on AMD accelerated compute infrastructure for enterprise AI and service providers

AMD to invest and fund up to $250 million in Nutanix shares, and R&D and go-to-market for integrated solutions

Joint roadmap to integrate AMD ROCm™ and AMD Enterprise AI software into the Nutanix Cloud Platform and the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform using AMD EPYC™ CPUs and AMD Instinct™ GPUs with support from a broad set of OEM server providers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to jointly develop an open, full-stack AI infrastructure platform designed to power agentic AI applications, everywhere. This agreement aligns to both companies’ commitment to an open ecosystem for AI, providing customers with choice and easy-to-deploy, production-ready, high-performance, and efficient solutions that are optimized for agentic AI, at the edge, inside enterprises, and across the cloud.

The partnership aligns silicon innovation, open runtime software and enterprise cloud orchestration technologies for AI to deliver scalable, production-ready agentic AI platforms across data center, hybrid and edge environments. By optimizing the Nutanix Cloud and Nutanix Kubernetes Platforms on AMD EPYC™ CPUs and AMD Instinct™ GPUs, and integrating the AMD ROCm™ software ecosystem and the AMD Enterprise AI platform into Nutanix AI full-stack solutions, the companies are developing an open solution for agentic AI platforms using high-performance infrastructure and supported by a broad set of OEM partners.

As part of the agreement, AMD will make a strategic investment of $150 million in Nutanix common stock at a purchase price of $36.26 per share, and fund up to $100 million for Nutanix to support joint engineering initiatives and go-to-market collaboration to accelerate the adoption of AMD and the Nutanix-powered agentic AI platform, everywhere. The equity investment is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

“Enterprise customers need the freedom to run the models and workloads that matter most to their business, without compromise,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager of Compute and Enterprise AI at AMD. “Through our partnership with Nutanix we’re building a scalable, full-stack AI platform rooted in openness, designed to give enterprises and service providers the flexibility to innovate, extend and grow AI deployments across Enterprises.”

“Our partnership with AMD reflects a shared vision for scalable, production-ready AI infrastructure,” said Tarkan Maner, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Nutanix. “Together, we are delivering full-stack, integrated platforms optimized for inference and agentic applications across hybrid environments for enterprises and service providers.”

Advancing the Open Ecosystem for Enterprise AI

Enterprise AI infrastructure is entering a phase where inference workloads dominate and openness is essential for long-term innovation. AMD is committed to advancing an AI ecosystem built on open standards, interoperable software frameworks and architectural choice, which are essential requirements for Enterprises.

The first jointly-developed agentic AI platform from this partnership is expected to come to market beginning in late 2026, underscoring the companies’ commitment to rapid execution and delivery.

As AI inference becomes foundational to enterprise computing, infrastructure must deliver performance, efficiency and operational simplicity at scale. The co-engineered platform will be designed to provide high-performance inference acceleration powered by AMD Instinct GPUs and EPYC™ CPUs, high-core-density compute and orchestration through AMD EPYC™ processors, and unified lifecycle management via Nutanix Enterprise AI — enabling enterprises to deploy open-source and commercial AI models without dependency on vertically integrated AI stacks.

Together, AMD and Nutanix are defining a new class of open AI infrastructure designed to support enterprise AI agents, multimodel inference services and industry-specific intelligent applications.

About AMD

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world’s most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at www.amd.com .

About Nutanix

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) is a hybrid multicloud computing leader, offering organizations a unified software platform for running applications and AI and managing data anywhere. With Nutanix, organizations can simplify operations for traditional and modern applications, freeing them to focus on business goals. Trusted by more than 30,000 customers worldwide, Nutanix helps empower organizations to transform digitally and power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively.

© 2026 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix”) in the United States and other countries. Other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix.

