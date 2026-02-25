Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its President of Strategic Accounts, Greg Ortyl, and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to present at the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 9:50 AM EST on March 4, 2026 in Orlando, FL.
You may access a live webcast of the event on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time following the presentation.
ABOUT UNITI
Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States. We build, operate, and deliver fast and reliable communications services, empowering more than a million consumers and businesses in the digital economy. Our broad portfolio of services is offered through a suite of brands: Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. Visit us online at www.uniti.com. Engage with us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.
INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Paul Bullington
Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
251-662-1512
paul.bullington@uniti.com
Bill DiTullio
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
501-850-0872
bill.ditullio@uniti.com
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Scott L. Morris
Associate Director, Media & External Communications
501-580-4759
scott.l.morris@uniti.com
Brandi Stafford
Vice President, Corporate Communications
501-351-0067
brandi.stafford@uniti.com
