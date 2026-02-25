KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of five cents ($0.05) per share on its common stock, payable on March 19, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2026.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Tel. 972-233-1700