HCI Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

 | Source: HCI Group, Inc. HCI Group, Inc.

Fourth Quarter Pre-Tax Income of $144 million and Diluted EPS of $7.25
Full Year 2025 Pre-Tax Income of $429 million and Diluted EPS of $22.72
Gross Loss Ratio of 15.6% for the fourth quarter and 19.6% for the full year 2025

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), reported pre-tax income of $144 million and net income of $108 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with pre-tax income of $6 million and net income of $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income after noncontrolling interests in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $98 million compared with $3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $7.25 in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $0.23 diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Management Commentary
“2025 was a very successful year for HCI, delivering record earnings and shareholder returns. In addition to our operating performance, HCI successfully executed the IPO of Exzeo, a leading technology platform,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “Looking forward to 2026, we are exploring new areas of growth, both organically and through acquisition. In the meantime, we plan to invest in ourselves through a soon-to-be announced share buyback program.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
Gross premiums earned in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $332 million compared with $297 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of insurance policies in force.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $106 million compared with $151 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included a $51 million non-recurring amount related to Hurricane Milton.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $52 million compared with $111 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 included a net loss of $78 million from Hurricane Milton, partially offset by $24 million of favorable development. Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 included $6 million of favorable development. The gross loss ratio for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 15.6%.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $33 million compared with $28 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of premiums in force.

Interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1 million compared with $3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included $2 million of interest expense on the 4.75% convertible notes which have since been redeemed.

Full Year 2025 Results
Pre-tax income was $429 million and net income was $320 million in 2025 compared with pre-tax income of $173 million and net income of $128 million in 2024. Net income after noncontrolling interests in 2025 was $299 million compared with $110 million in 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $22.72 in 2025 compared with $8.89 diluted earnings per share in 2024.

Gross premiums earned in 2025 were $1,236 million compared with $1,083 million in 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of policies in force.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance in 2025 were $414 million compared with $406 million in 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of policies in force, partially offset by a $63 million non-recurring amount included in 2024 related to Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in 2025 were $242 million compared with $375 million in 2024. Losses and loss adjustment expenses in 2024 included net losses of $128 million from Hurricanes Milton, Helene, and Debby. The gross loss ratio for the full year 2025 was 19.6%.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in 2025 were $122 million compared with $99 million in 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of premiums in force.

General and administrative personnel expenses in 2025 were $72 million compared with $63 million in 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in stock-based and other incentive compensation as well as an increase in salaries and wages.

Interest expense in 2025 was $9 million compared with $13 million in 2024. The full year of 2024 included $9 million of interest expense on the 4.75% convertible notes which were redeemed during the second quarter of 2025.

Conference Call
HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, February 25, 2026, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.hcigroup.com.

Listen-only toll-free number: (888) 506-0062
Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0011
Entry Code: 935522

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through February 25, 2027.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010
International replay number: (919) 882-2331
Replay ID: 53584

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. is a diversified holding company engaged in insurance, reinsurance, real estate, claims services, and insurance technology. The HCI Group portfolio of companies includes multiple P&C underwriters and exchanges, a captive reinsurer, a claims management business, a commercial real estate investment company, and leading insurance technology company Exzeo. HCI was founded in 2006 and operates in 13 states.

HCI's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com. Exzeo’s common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “XZO.” For more information about Exzeo, visit www.exzeo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Nat Otis
Investor Relations
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 405-5341
notis@hcigroup.com 

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel (949) 574-3860
HCI@gateway-grp.com 

 
 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Metrics
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
 Three Months Ended Years Ended 
 December 31, December 31, 
 2025 2024 2025 2024 
Gross Written Premiums:        
Homeowners Choice$125,483 $145,085 $652,569 $593,943 
TypTap Insurance Company 140,901  174,980  503,672  491,413 
Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange 3,060  14,435  31,001  81,411 
Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange 64,364  -  107,528  - 
Total Gross Written Premiums$333,808 $334,500 $1,294,770 $1,166,767 
         
Gross Premiums Earned:        
Homeowners Choice$167,795 $156,342 $637,741 $589,137 
TypTap Insurance Company 129,259  123,807  502,756  442,876 
Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange 9,054  17,348  47,688  51,207 
Tailrow Insurance Exchange 25,947  -  47,960  - 
Total Gross Premiums Earned$332,055 $297,497 $1,236,145 $1,083,220 
         
Gross loss ratio 15.6% 37.2% 19.6% 34.6%
         
Per Share Metrics        
Diluted earnings per share$7.25 $0.23 $22.72 $8.89 
         
Dividends per share$0.40 $0.40 $1.60 $1.60 
         
Book value per share at the end of period$80.13 $42.10 $80.13 $42.10 
         
Shares outstanding at the end of period 12,992,147  10,767,184  12,992,147  10,767,184 


 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share amounts)
 
 December 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
 (Unaudited)    
Assets     
Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $595,383 and $719,536, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively)$597,329  $718,537 
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $61,597 and $52,030, respectively) 65,890   56,200 
Limited partnership investments 17,690   20,802 
Real estate investments 103,746   79,120 
Other investments 5,000   - 
Total investments 789,655   874,659 
      
Cash and cash equivalents 1,210,126   532,471 
Restricted cash 3,748   3,714 
Income taxes receivable 1,332   463 
Deferred income tax assets, net 2,237   72 
Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $4,469 and $5,891, respectively) 57,494   50,582 
Prepaid reinsurance premiums 50,127   92,060 
Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:     
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively) 27,855   36,062 
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $97 and $186, respectively) 262,041   522,379 
Deferred policy acquisition costs 59,722   54,303 
Property and equipment, net 28,939   29,544 
Intangible assets, net 2,683   5,206 
Funds withheld for assumed business 5,254   11,690 
Other assets 27,715   17,008 
      
Total assets$2,528,928  $2,230,213 
      
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity     
Losses and loss adjustment expenses$576,495  $845,900 
Unearned premiums 643,328   584,703 
Advance premiums 19,302   18,867 
Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses    2,496 
Ceded reinsurance premiums payable 27,591   18,313 
Assumed premiums payable 1,744   2,176 
Income taxes payable 12,782   5,451 
Deferred income tax liabilities, net 3,814   2,830 
Revolving credit facility 36,000   44,000 
Long-term debt 31,877   185,254 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 61,351   51,182 
      
Total liabilities 1,414,284   1,761,172 
      
Commitments and contingencies     
Redeemable noncontrolling interests 3,359   1,691 
      
Equity:     
Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 12,992,147 and 10,767,184
shares issued and outstanding, respectively)		     
Additional paid-in capital 428,109   122,289 
Retained earnings 611,509   331,793 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,459   (749)
Total stockholders' equity 1,041,077   453,333 
Noncontrolling interests 70,208   14,017 
Total equity 1,111,285   467,350 
      
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity$2,528,928  $2,230,213 


 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended  Years Ended 
 December 31,  December 31, 
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Revenue           
Gross premiums earned$332,055  $297,497  $1,236,145  $1,083,220 
Premiums ceded (106,234)  (151,146)  (414,479)  (405,659)
Net premiums earned 225,821   146,351   821,666   677,561 
            
Net investment income 17,686   14,486   65,411   59,148 
Net realized investment gains 813   326   2,753   3,384 
Net unrealized investment (losses) gains (365)  (1,181)  123   2,644 
Policy fee income 1,593   1,302   6,858   4,639 
Other 695   591   4,135   2,675 
Total revenue 246,243   161,875   900,946    750,051 
             
Expenses            
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 51,926   110,727   241,827   374,708 
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 32,936   27,707   122,426   99,402 
General and administrative personnel expenses 10,851   10,231   72,125   63,152 
Interest expense 1,009   3,322   9,156   13,344 
Other operating expenses 5,521   3,997   26,082   26,018 
Total expenses 102,243   155,984   471,616    576,624 
             
Income before income taxes 144,000   5,891   429,330    173,427 
            
Income tax expense 36,002   1,757   108,935   45,846 
             
Net income$107,998  $4,134  $320,395  $127,581 
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests          (10,149)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (10,344)  (1,550)  (21,390)  (7,479)
            
Net income after noncontrolling interests$97,654  $2,584  $299,005  $109,953 
             
Basic earnings per share$7.50  $0.24  $24.58  $10.59 
            
Diluted earnings per share$7.25  $0.23  $22.72  $8.89 
            
Dividends per share$0.40  $0.40  $1.60  $1.60 


 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amount)
 
The computations of basic and diluted earnings per share for the periods presented were as follows:
 
 Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
 December 31, 2025  December 31, 2025 
 Income  Shares  Per Share  Income  Shares  Per Share 
 (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount  (Numerator)  (Denominator)  Amount 
Net income$107,998        $320,395       
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (10,344)        (21,390)      
Net income after noncontrolling interests 97,654         299,005       
Less: Income attributable to participating securities (3,961)        (12,041)      
Basic Earnings Per Share:                 
Income attributable to common stockholders 93,693   12,495  $7.50   286,964   11,675  $24.58 
                  
Effect of Dilutive Securities:                 
Stock options    429         397    
Convertible senior notes          4,879   799    
Warrants    8         7    
Net impact from reallocation of undistributed earnings to participating securities 108         803       
                  
Diluted Earnings Per Share:                 
Income attributable to common stockholders$93,801   12,932  $7.25  $292,646   12,878  $22.72 
                  

GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading