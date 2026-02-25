HCI Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Fourth Quarter Pre-Tax Income of $144 million and Diluted EPS of $7.25

Full Year 2025 Pre-Tax Income of $429 million and Diluted EPS of $22.72

Gross Loss Ratio of 15.6% for the fourth quarter and 19.6% for the full year 2025

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), reported pre-tax income of $144 million and net income of $108 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with pre-tax income of $6 million and net income of $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income after noncontrolling interests in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $98 million compared with $3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $7.25 in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $0.23 diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Management Commentary

“2025 was a very successful year for HCI, delivering record earnings and shareholder returns. In addition to our operating performance, HCI successfully executed the IPO of Exzeo, a leading technology platform,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “Looking forward to 2026, we are exploring new areas of growth, both organically and through acquisition. In the meantime, we plan to invest in ourselves through a soon-to-be announced share buyback program.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Gross premiums earned in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $332 million compared with $297 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of insurance policies in force.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $106 million compared with $151 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included a $51 million non-recurring amount related to Hurricane Milton.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $52 million compared with $111 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 included a net loss of $78 million from Hurricane Milton, partially offset by $24 million of favorable development. Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 included $6 million of favorable development. The gross loss ratio for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 15.6%.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $33 million compared with $28 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of premiums in force.

Interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1 million compared with $3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included $2 million of interest expense on the 4.75% convertible notes which have since been redeemed.

Full Year 2025 Results

Pre-tax income was $429 million and net income was $320 million in 2025 compared with pre-tax income of $173 million and net income of $128 million in 2024. Net income after noncontrolling interests in 2025 was $299 million compared with $110 million in 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $22.72 in 2025 compared with $8.89 diluted earnings per share in 2024.

Gross premiums earned in 2025 were $1,236 million compared with $1,083 million in 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of policies in force.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance in 2025 were $414 million compared with $406 million in 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of policies in force, partially offset by a $63 million non-recurring amount included in 2024 related to Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in 2025 were $242 million compared with $375 million in 2024. Losses and loss adjustment expenses in 2024 included net losses of $128 million from Hurricanes Milton, Helene, and Debby. The gross loss ratio for the full year 2025 was 19.6%.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses in 2025 were $122 million compared with $99 million in 2024. The increase was driven by a higher volume of premiums in force.

General and administrative personnel expenses in 2025 were $72 million compared with $63 million in 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in stock-based and other incentive compensation as well as an increase in salaries and wages.

Interest expense in 2025 was $9 million compared with $13 million in 2024. The full year of 2024 included $9 million of interest expense on the 4.75% convertible notes which were redeemed during the second quarter of 2025.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. is a diversified holding company engaged in insurance, reinsurance, real estate, claims services, and insurance technology. The HCI Group portfolio of companies includes multiple P&C underwriters and exchanges, a captive reinsurer, a claims management business, a commercial real estate investment company, and leading insurance technology company Exzeo. HCI was founded in 2006 and operates in 13 states.

HCI's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com. Exzeo’s common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “XZO.” For more information about Exzeo, visit www.exzeo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Metrics

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross Written Premiums: Homeowners Choice $ 125,483 $ 145,085 $ 652,569 $ 593,943 TypTap Insurance Company 140,901 174,980 503,672 491,413 Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange 3,060 14,435 31,001 81,411 Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange 64,364 - 107,528 - Total Gross Written Premiums $ 333,808 $ 334,500 $ 1,294,770 $ 1,166,767 Gross Premiums Earned: Homeowners Choice $ 167,795 $ 156,342 $ 637,741 $ 589,137 TypTap Insurance Company 129,259 123,807 502,756 442,876 Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange 9,054 17,348 47,688 51,207 Tailrow Insurance Exchange 25,947 - 47,960 - Total Gross Premiums Earned $ 332,055 $ 297,497 $ 1,236,145 $ 1,083,220 Gross loss ratio 15.6 % 37.2 % 19.6 % 34.6 % Per Share Metrics Diluted earnings per share $ 7.25 $ 0.23 $ 22.72 $ 8.89 Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.60 $ 1.60 Book value per share at the end of period $ 80.13 $ 42.10 $ 80.13 $ 42.10 Shares outstanding at the end of period 12,992,147 10,767,184 12,992,147 10,767,184





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $595,383 and $719,536, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively) $ 597,329 $ 718,537 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $61,597 and $52,030, respectively) 65,890 56,200 Limited partnership investments 17,690 20,802 Real estate investments 103,746 79,120 Other investments 5,000 - Total investments 789,655 874,659 Cash and cash equivalents 1,210,126 532,471 Restricted cash 3,748 3,714 Income taxes receivable 1,332 463 Deferred income tax assets, net 2,237 72 Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $4,469 and $5,891, respectively) 57,494 50,582 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 50,127 92,060 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses: Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively) 27,855 36,062 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $97 and $186, respectively) 262,041 522,379 Deferred policy acquisition costs 59,722 54,303 Property and equipment, net 28,939 29,544 Intangible assets, net 2,683 5,206 Funds withheld for assumed business 5,254 11,690 Other assets 27,715 17,008 Total assets $ 2,528,928 $ 2,230,213 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 576,495 $ 845,900 Unearned premiums 643,328 584,703 Advance premiums 19,302 18,867 Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses — 2,496 Ceded reinsurance premiums payable 27,591 18,313 Assumed premiums payable 1,744 2,176 Income taxes payable 12,782 5,451 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 3,814 2,830 Revolving credit facility 36,000 44,000 Long-term debt 31,877 185,254 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 61,351 51,182 Total liabilities 1,414,284 1,761,172 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 3,359 1,691 Equity: Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 12,992,147 and 10,767,184

shares issued and outstanding, respectively) — — Additional paid-in capital 428,109 122,289 Retained earnings 611,509 331,793 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,459 (749 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,041,077 453,333 Noncontrolling interests 70,208 14,017 Total equity 1,111,285 467,350 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 2,528,928 $ 2,230,213





HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue Gross premiums earned $ 332,055 $ 297,497 $ 1,236,145 $ 1,083,220 Premiums ceded (106,234 ) (151,146 ) (414,479 ) (405,659 ) Net premiums earned 225,821 146,351 821,666 677,561 Net investment income 17,686 14,486 65,411 59,148 Net realized investment gains 813 326 2,753 3,384 Net unrealized investment (losses) gains (365 ) (1,181 ) 123 2,644 Policy fee income 1,593 1,302 6,858 4,639 Other 695 591 4,135 2,675 Total revenue 246,243 161,875 900,946 750,051 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 51,926 110,727 241,827 374,708 Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 32,936 27,707 122,426 99,402 General and administrative personnel expenses 10,851 10,231 72,125 63,152 Interest expense 1,009 3,322 9,156 13,344 Other operating expenses 5,521 3,997 26,082 26,018 Total expenses 102,243 155,984 471,616 576,624 Income before income taxes 144,000 5,891 429,330 173,427 Income tax expense 36,002 1,757 108,935 45,846 Net income $ 107,998 $ 4,134 $ 320,395 $ 127,581 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests — — — (10,149 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (10,344 ) (1,550 ) (21,390 ) (7,479 ) Net income after noncontrolling interests $ 97,654 $ 2,584 $ 299,005 $ 109,953 Basic earnings per share $ 7.50 $ 0.24 $ 24.58 $ 10.59 Diluted earnings per share $ 7.25 $ 0.23 $ 22.72 $ 8.89 Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.60 $ 1.60



